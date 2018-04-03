Aoibhín Garrihy stuns in stripe suit and boater hat as she kicks off stylish racing festivities in Cork
Aoibhín Garrihy is continuing to bring her signature elegance to her evolving maternity style.
The former Fair City star (30), who is expecting her first child with husband John Burke, is famous for understated looks and supporting Irish designers, which she has embraced throughout her pregnancy. And her latest fashion risk paid off - while pregnant women often endorse horizontal stripes for its flattering style and often accompanying soft fabrics, she championed some vertical stripes in a billowing Zara suit.
She finished off her monochrome look with a black boater hat by Margaret O'Connor, the perfect look for her guest judging duties at the Most Stylish Lady competition at Cork Racecourse on Easter Sunday. Top honours went to Charlene Byers, who owns Newry boutique The Dress House, for her forest green suit with accompanying stole, finishing off with black accessories - a pair of leather pumps, short eather gloves and a small Chanel flap bag.
Byers won a trip to Paris for two people, an overnight stay at the Cork International Hotel and vouchers fro Hat Trick Millinery and The Loop at Cork Airport.
Online Editors
