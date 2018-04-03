Amy Huberman's favourite Irish designer Joanne Hynes launches colourful new collection

Hynes is celebrating her fourth collection with the retailer, merging the signature designs her customers came to expect in her 15 years as a designer while staying true to the brand's promise to deliver practical, stylish and affordable fashions. She launched her Spring/Summer '18 collection at Dunnes Stores HQ in Dublin on Tuesday night, with a plethora of her ribbed dresses (the Champion Dress, €120) and political neckpieces (€35), with a curve balls thrown in. The 'You Do You and I'll Do Me' collection is a testament to her rebellious and ambitious lines.

The sequin print plastic mac (€120) is a welcomed departure into more pragmatic outerwear, a new twist on the classic raincoat, while the sky blue laser cut opera coat (€180) is more in keeping with the structures looks we've come to expect from her springtime offerings.

The true pièce de résistance of SS18 is the 'S is for Snake' sequin skirt (€120), a piece "lined in neon pink power mesh and featuring an inbuilt elasticated stripe trim at the waist, it embraces a bold, spontaneous aesthetic with vivid green sequins which have a reversible colour so you can put your twist on how it's styled".