Acclaimed fashion designer Kate Spade has died age 55

Acclaimed fashion designer Kate Spade has been found dead in her apartment in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.
She was found by housekeeping staff inside her Park Avenue apartment in New York at about 10.20am local time on Tuesday, the officials said.
They said she left a note at the scene.
The 55-year-old created a line of sleek handbags in the early 1990s that were a big hit.
Her company, Kate Spade New York, has more than 140 retail shops and outlet stores across the US and more than 175 shops internationally.
Chelsea Clinton has paid tribute to Ms Spade and said she was a big fan of her work.
She tweeted: "My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate's family, friends and loved ones in my heart."
Press Association