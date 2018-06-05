Acclaimed fashion designer Kate Spade has died age 55

She was found by housekeeping staff inside her Park Avenue apartment in New York at about 10.20am local time on Tuesday, the officials said.

The 55-year-old created a line of sleek handbags in the early 1990s that were a big hit.

They said she left a note at the scene.

Her company, Kate Spade New York, has more than 140 retail shops and outlet stores across the US and more than 175 shops internationally.

Chelsea Clinton has paid tribute to Ms Spade and said she was a big fan of her work.