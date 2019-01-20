Your guide to awards season 2019: what’s on and who’s worth style stalking

Everything you need to know about fashion during awards season 2019.

Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan attends Scotland's Premiere of Mary Queen of Scots on January 14, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Duncan McGlynn/Getty Images for Universal)

It goes without saying that Saoirse, Ireland's queen of the arts, is top of this list - and this isn't just a country bias - the 24-year-old consistently features on best dressed lists around the world. From her Gucci Golden Globes look to her breathtaking blush pink Christian Dior gown from the Mary, Queen of Scots premiere in Scotland, it's hard to believe it's only January!

Billy Porter

Billy Porter attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Confession: I hadn't heard of Billy Porter until his show-stopping look at the Golden Globes and now, I'm hooked. His intricate cape, with pink silk lining, took six months to create and his equally dapper turn at the Critic's Choice Awards was enough for me to be grateful for this injection of fun into men's fashion.

Idris Elba

Idris Elba, right, and Sabrina Dhowre arrive at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Speaking of well-dressed gentlemen, Idris Elba turned the boring black tuxedo on its head at the Globes, in a green Oszwald Botang tuxedo jacket, something that even Bond would approve of.

Julia Roberts

24th Critics Choice Awards – Arrivals – Santa Monica, California, U.S., January 13, 2019 - Julia Roberts. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

After four years away from awards season, Julia Roberts is back and she certainly has an aesthetic: trousers with draping. After two turns, we can easily grow sick of this style, but for now, let's enjoy this departure from the red carpet standard.

Olivia Colman

Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for 'The Favourite' winner Olivia Colman poses in the press room during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

This year's Oscar favourite for Best Actress showed that black doesn't have to be boring at the Globes, accessorising with a clutch emblazoned with Time's Up. Not to mention her promotional wardrobe for The Favourite has been a lesson in understated elegance.

Chrissy Teigen (and John Legend)

24th Critics Choice Awards – Arrivals – Santa Monica, California, U.S., January 13, 2019 - Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Always by husband John Legend's side, this red carpet couple know how to do complementary looks without being too matchy-matchy. At the Critic's Choice Awards, the EGOT winner chose a Ermenegildo Zegna Couture suit, while the tv host chose a striking white Maison Yeya gown, matching her lipstick hue to her husband's outfit. Classic.

Lady Gaga

24th Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals - Santa Monica, California, U.S., January 13, 2019 - Lady Gaga. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Earlier this month, I described Lady Gaga as the most thoughtful celebrity on the red carpet, thanks to her carefully chosen attire, a statement I stand by. You need only look at her portfolio from the last few weeks to see why her presence has been such a welcome addition to awards season.

Gemma Chan

24th Critics Choice Awards – Arrivals – Santa Monica, California, U.S., January 13, 2019 - Gemma Chan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Gemma Chan, the British actress one of the stars of Crazy Rich Asians cast enjoying the exposure and opportunity that comes with being a rising star. Already one of the best dressed women in the UK, she's bringing her high fashion take to Hollywood, as she displayed with a dreamy floral Rodarte dress on Sunday.

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o. Photo: Getty Images

Ever since winning an Oscar in 2014, Lupita has avoided the path of so many early-career Academy Award-winners with back-to-back hits, most recently in last year's Black Panther. Not to mention her partnerships with Calvin Klein and Louis Vuitton elevates her ensembles appearance after appearance.

RED CARPET CALENDAR

January 27: Screen Actors Guild Awards

February 10: Grammy Awards

February 10 (also): BAFTAs

February 19: Costume Designers Guild Awards

February 23: Film Independent Spirit Awards

February 24: Oscars

