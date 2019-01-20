Your guide to awards season 2019: what’s on and who’s worth style stalking
With 2019 awards season in full swing, here's who should be on your radar, writes Caitlin McBride
Everything you need to know about fashion during awards season 2019.
Saoirse Ronan
It goes without saying that Saoirse, Ireland's queen of the arts, is top of this list - and this isn't just a country bias - the 24-year-old consistently features on best dressed lists around the world. From her Gucci Golden Globes look to her breathtaking blush pink Christian Dior gown from the Mary, Queen of Scots premiere in Scotland, it's hard to believe it's only January!
Billy Porter
Confession: I hadn't heard of Billy Porter until his show-stopping look at the Golden Globes and now, I'm hooked. His intricate cape, with pink silk lining, took six months to create and his equally dapper turn at the Critic's Choice Awards was enough for me to be grateful for this injection of fun into men's fashion.
Idris Elba
Speaking of well-dressed gentlemen, Idris Elba turned the boring black tuxedo on its head at the Globes, in a green Oszwald Botang tuxedo jacket, something that even Bond would approve of.
Julia Roberts
After four years away from awards season, Julia Roberts is back and she certainly has an aesthetic: trousers with draping. After two turns, we can easily grow sick of this style, but for now, let's enjoy this departure from the red carpet standard.
Olivia Colman
This year's Oscar favourite for Best Actress showed that black doesn't have to be boring at the Globes, accessorising with a clutch emblazoned with Time's Up. Not to mention her promotional wardrobe for The Favourite has been a lesson in understated elegance.
Chrissy Teigen (and John Legend)
Always by husband John Legend's side, this red carpet couple know how to do complementary looks without being too matchy-matchy. At the Critic's Choice Awards, the EGOT winner chose a Ermenegildo Zegna Couture suit, while the tv host chose a striking white Maison Yeya gown, matching her lipstick hue to her husband's outfit. Classic.
Lady Gaga
Earlier this month, I described Lady Gaga as the most thoughtful celebrity on the red carpet, thanks to her carefully chosen attire, a statement I stand by. You need only look at her portfolio from the last few weeks to see why her presence has been such a welcome addition to awards season.
Gemma Chan
Gemma Chan, the British actress one of the stars of Crazy Rich Asians cast enjoying the exposure and opportunity that comes with being a rising star. Already one of the best dressed women in the UK, she's bringing her high fashion take to Hollywood, as she displayed with a dreamy floral Rodarte dress on Sunday.
Lupita Nyong'o
Ever since winning an Oscar in 2014, Lupita has avoided the path of so many early-career Academy Award-winners with back-to-back hits, most recently in last year's Black Panther. Not to mention her partnerships with Calvin Klein and Louis Vuitton elevates her ensembles appearance after appearance.
RED CARPET CALENDAR
January 27: Screen Actors Guild Awards
February 10: Grammy Awards
February 10 (also): BAFTAs
February 19: Costume Designers Guild Awards
February 23: Film Independent Spirit Awards
February 24: Oscars
