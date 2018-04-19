We got the lowdown on Amy Huberman's colourful custom Irish-designed dress

Amy Huberman's selling power is no secret to retailers, designers and fashion followers; her ability to sell out an item after wearing it once sums up her mass appeal among consumers who have followed her from the small screen to social media, where she entertains her 700,000+ followers.

And her dedication to support Irish design is admirable. So it was of little surprise that her latest look, a colourful patterned dress for a night out in London with actress Ruth Bradley on Wednesday night, has sent fans into a frenzy. So we went straight to the source and got the lowdown on the 'Cora dress' (in Lala print) by Helen Steele.

Amy Huberman wearing a Helen Steele dress. Picture: Instagram

All of Steele's pieces are custom made, some are available in select boutiques around Ireland and online, but she pours her heart and soul into each of them, which means they take considerable time and money to put together. "It depends, the print took about two weeks to finalise and the actual manufacturing another two weeks," Helen told Independent.ie Style.

"I don’t mass produce, I think it’s wrong, I don’t think there’s a reason why any small independent designer should be mass producing "My made to order pieces take four weeks. There aren't very many of them and they're not made internationally. It's not huge, large scale operation."

Having a celebrity inspired wardrobe needs to be budgeted though, as Helen says the retail price is €765. "It’s very pricey but I produce everything in Ireland and there’s not that many of them made," she expalined. "I don’t really do autumn/winter, I just do one season and these are pieces that are meant to last. You're meant to share them with your sister or mother, or hand them down and share them with friends."

As for Amy's appeal, Helen's already noticed a surge of interest in her follower count.

"After she posted the dress and after a few hours, I had loads of new followers," she said.

"She’s such a likeable person and a good person, so [her popularity] it’s totally understandable. "She’s the nation’s darling and you know what, rightly so. She’s really nice and funny, a great sense of humour as we see on her Instagram. It’s not photos of ‘a half bit of kale that I had before I had yoga’. She’s real and that’s what social media should be."

Designer Helen Steele at the launch of this year's Peter Mark VIP Style Awards at the Marker Hotel. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Online Editors