This is Meghan Markle's favourite new accessory - and you may not have noticed it

The American actress (36) joined her royal fiancé Prince Harry on Thursday n Cardiff as part of a 'getting to know the UK' tour in the run-up to their May 19 wedding, and she was undoubtedly the biggest draw of the day as royal watchers are keen to catch a glimpse of the princess-to-be.

Meghan Markle wears ear rings in a different style on each side during a visit at Cardiff Castle with Prince Harry

And while Markle is still being ingratiated into the British royal family, which comes with a rulebook of expected behaviour including what to wear (a knee length skirt) and how to wear it (with stones in the hem), she is doing things her own way. For Thursday's appearance at Cardiff Castle, she wore a pair of Hiut Denim jeans, velvet boots and threw her hair up in what is becoming her trademark - the messy bun. It's in stark contrast to Kate Middleton's impossibly preened appearance at every event and her bouncy blowdry, L.K. Bennett heels and seemingly endless array of dress coats; but it's in keeping with Markle's personality.

Eagle eyed fans noted that she is embracing a rather unique jewellery trend too - wearing mismatched earrings, an increasingly popular trend on the high street and red carpet, famously championed by Ivanka Trump. On one ear she sported a Zofia Day dash stud and, on the other, a Gabriela Artigas triple shooting star and unlike her future sister-in-law, she is also preferring to carry smaller handbags over clutches, which are traditionally used by royals both for its delicate appearance and practicality in avoiding shaking hands with someone without offending them.

Britain's Prince Harry's and his fiancee Meghan Markle visit Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, Britain, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool

Harry's late mother Princess Diana was a also a fan of the clutch. But that doesn't mean that Meghan is throwing on the first thing she sees in her wardrobe with the eyes of the world on her: during the early stages of her relationship with Harry, she was often pictured in a white blouse, jeans, flats or a baseball cap. Her off-duty wardrobe is as low-key as it gets and she's incorporating her laidback style into her new life, which will presumably require some kind of image overhaul after the couple exchange vows.

Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle leave Star Hub, a community and leisure centre, in Cardiff, Britain, January 18,2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Meghan's Mirror editor Christine Ross told E! News: "This was probably her most modern, 'edgy' look since announcing her engagement. "Most royal women will eschew a handbag, or, like Kate, carry a small clutch for engagements. We love seeing Meghan carrying small handbags on royal events. It adds a touch of realness to her, she needs her phone, lip gloss, hand lotion, and whatever else might be in there, just like us."

Meghan Markle meets members of the public during a walkabout as she visits Cardiff Castle

Online Editors