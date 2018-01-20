Style Fashion Fix

Saturday 20 January 2018

This is Meghan Markle's favourite new accessory - and you may not have noticed it

Meghan Markle chats with people inside the Drawing Room during a visit to Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, Britain, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ben Birchall/Pool
Meghan Markle wears ear rings in a different style on each side during a visit at Cardiff Castle with Prince Harry
Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle leave Star Hub, a community and leisure centre, in Cardiff, Britain, January 18,2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Meghan Markle greets well-wishers during a visit to Cardiff Castle with her fiancee Britain's Prince Harry in Cardiff, Britain, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Meghan Markle visits Cardiff Castle with her fiancee Britain's Prince Harry's in Cardiff, Britain, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool
Crowds greet Britain's Prince Harry's fiancee Meghan Markle during a visit to Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, Britain, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ben Birchall/Pool
Britain's Prince Harry's and his fiancee Meghan Markle visit Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, Britain, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool
Prince Harry (left) and Meghan Markle leave after their visit to Cardiff Castle
Britain's Prince Harry whispers to Meghan Markle as they watch a performance by a Welsh choir in the banqueting hall during a visit to Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, Britain, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ben Birchall/Pool
Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle watch a performance by a Welsh choir in the banqueting hall during a visit to Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, Britain, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ben Birchall/Pool
Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle watch a dance performance by Jukebox Collective in the banqueting hall during a visit to Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, Britain, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ben Birchall/Pool
Prince Harry whispers to Meghan Markle as they watch a dance performance by Jukebox Collective in the banqueting hall during a visit to Cardiff Castle
Meghan Markle meets members of the public during a walkabout as she visits Cardiff Castle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet members of the public during a walkabout as they visit Cardiff Castle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving the Star Hub in Tremorfa, Cardiff where they viewed how sport is being used to engage young people and aid social development
Meghan Markle meets members of the public during a walkabout as she visits Cardiff Castle
Meghan Markle meets the crowds during a visit to Cardiff Castle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during a visit to Cardiff Castle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during a visit to Cardiff Castle
Prince Harry (left) and Meghan Markle leave after their visit to Cardiff Castle
CARDIFF, WALES - JANUARY 18: Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle depart from a walkabout at Cardiff Castle on January 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
CARDIFF, WALES - JANUARY 18: Prince Harry and fiance Meghan Markle during a walkabout at Cardiff Castle on January 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool / Getty Images)
CARDIFF, WALES - JANUARY 18: Meghan Markle departs from a walkabout at Cardiff Castle on January 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Britain's Prince Harry and fiancée US actress Meghan Markle greets well-wishers on arrival at Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, south Wales on January 18, 2018, for a day showcasing the rich culture and heritage of Wales. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Arthur Edwards (Photo credit should read ARTHUR EDWARDS/AFP/Getty Images)
CARDIFF, WALES - JANUARY 18: Prince Harry and fiance Meghan Markle during a walkabout at Cardiff Castle on January 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool / Getty Images)
CARDIFF, WALES - JANUARY 18: Prince Harry whispers to Meghan Markle as they watch a dance performance by Jukebox Collective in the banqueting hall during a visit to Cardiff Castle on January 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Ben Birchall - WPA Pool / Getty Images)
CARDIFF, WALES - JANUARY 18: Prince Harry (L) and fiancee Meghan Markle leave after their visit to Star Hub on January 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancée US actress Meghan Markle taste traditional Welsh cakes during a visit at Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, south Wales on January 18, 2018, for a day showcasing the rich culture and heritage of Wales. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Ben Birchall (Photo credit should read BEN BIRCHALL/AFP/Getty Images)
CARDIFF, WALES - JANUARY 18: Meghan Markle chats with people inside the Drawing Room during a visit to Cardiff Castle on January 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Ben Birchall - WPA Pool / Getty Images)
CARDIFF, WALES - JANUARY 18: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chat with people inside the Drawing Room during a visit to Cardiff Castle on January 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Ben Birchall - WPA Pool / Getty Images)
CARDIFF, WALES - JANUARY 18: Prince Harry whispers to Meghan Markle as they watch a performance by a Welsh choir in the banqueting hall during a visit to Cardiff Castle on January 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Ben Birchall - WPA Pool / Getty Images)
CARDIFF, WALES - JANUARY 18: Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle attend a street dance class during their visit to Star Hub on January 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
CARDIFF, WALES - JANUARY 18: Prince Harry (L) and fiancee Meghan Markle leave after their visit to Star Hub on January 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
CARDIFF, WALES - JANUARY 18: Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle attend a street dance class during their visit to Star Hub on January 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
CARDIFF, WALES - JANUARY 18: Meghan Markle writes a note for 10 year old Caitlin Clarke from Marlborough Primary School as Prince Harry looks on during a walkabout at Cardiff Castle on January 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
CARDIFF, WALES - JANUARY 18: Meghan Markle watches a game of Jenga during her visit to Star Hub on January 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
CARDIFF, WALES - JANUARY 18: Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle attend a street dance class during their visit to Star Hub on January 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
CARDIFF, WALES - JANUARY 18: Meghan Markle writes a note for 10 year old Caitlin Clarke from Marlborough Primary School as Prince Harry looks on during a walkabout at Cardiff Castle on January 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
CARDIFF, WALES - JANUARY 18: Meghan Markle meets locals during a walkabout at Cardiff Castle on January 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
CARDIFF, WALES - JANUARY 18: Prince Harry and fiance Meghan Markle during a walkabout at Cardiff Castle on January 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
CARDIFF, WALES - JANUARY 18: Meghan Markle writes a note for 10 year old Caitlin Clarke from Marlborough Primary School as Prince Harry looks on during a walkabout at Cardiff Castle on January 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Caitlin McBride

Meghan Markle, queen of defying royal fashion etiquette, is sending a message subtle message with her personal style.

The American actress (36) joined her royal fiancé Prince Harry on Thursday n Cardiff as part of a 'getting to know the UK' tour in the run-up to their May 19 wedding, and she was undoubtedly the biggest draw of the day as royal watchers are keen to catch a glimpse of the princess-to-be.

Meghan Markle wears ear rings in a different style on each side during a visit at Cardiff Castle with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle wears ear rings in a different style on each side during a visit at Cardiff Castle with Prince Harry

And while Markle is still being ingratiated into the British royal family, which comes with a rulebook of expected behaviour including what to wear (a knee length skirt) and how to wear it (with stones in the hem), she is doing things her own way. For Thursday's appearance at Cardiff Castle, she wore a pair of Hiut Denim jeans, velvet boots and threw her hair up in what is becoming her trademark - the messy bun.

It's in stark contrast to Kate Middleton's impossibly preened appearance at every event and her bouncy blowdry, L.K. Bennett heels and seemingly endless array of dress coats; but it's in keeping with Markle's personality.

Eagle eyed fans noted that she is embracing a rather unique jewellery trend too - wearing mismatched earrings, an increasingly popular trend on the high street and red carpet, famously championed by Ivanka Trump.

On one ear she sported a Zofia Day dash stud and, on the other, a Gabriela Artigas triple shooting star and unlike her future sister-in-law, she is also preferring to carry smaller handbags over clutches, which are traditionally used by royals both for its delicate appearance and practicality in avoiding shaking hands with someone without offending them.

Britain's Prince Harry's and his fiancee Meghan Markle visit Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, Britain, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool
Britain's Prince Harry's and his fiancee Meghan Markle visit Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, Britain, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool

Harry's late mother Princess Diana was a also a fan of the clutch.

But that doesn't mean that Meghan is throwing on the first thing she sees in her wardrobe with the eyes of the world on her: during the early stages of her relationship with Harry, she was often pictured in a white blouse, jeans, flats or a baseball cap. Her off-duty wardrobe is as low-key as it gets and she's incorporating her laidback style into her new life, which will presumably require some kind of image overhaul after the couple exchange vows.

Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle leave Star Hub, a community and leisure centre, in Cardiff, Britain, January 18,2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle leave Star Hub, a community and leisure centre, in Cardiff, Britain, January 18,2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

 Meghan's Mirror editor Christine Ross told E! News: "This was probably her most modern, 'edgy' look since announcing her engagement.

"Most royal women will eschew a handbag, or, like Kate, carry a small clutch for engagements. We love seeing Meghan carrying small handbags on royal events. It adds a touch of realness to her, she needs her phone, lip gloss, hand lotion, and whatever else might be in there, just like us."

Meghan Markle meets members of the public during a walkabout as she visits Cardiff Castle
Meghan Markle meets members of the public during a walkabout as she visits Cardiff Castle

Online Editors

