-
The good, the bad and the downright daring at the GQ Men of the Year Awards
Independent.ie
Who wore what (and wow!) at one of the most daring red carpets of the year: the GQ Men of the Year Awards at London's Tate Modern.
https://www.independent.ie/style/fashion/fashion-fix/the-good-the-bad-and-the-downright-daring-at-the-gq-men-of-the-year-awards-37288981.html
https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37288986.ece/f5161/AUTOCROP/h342/gq%20main.jpg
- Email
Who wore what (and wow!) at one of the most daring red carpets of the year: the GQ Men of the Year Awards at London's Tate Modern.
Kate Beckinsale
Kate paid full homage to the glory days of daring red carpet dress in a slashed-pretty-much-everywhere Julien Macdonald number with confidence only a few could pull off.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Is there any occasion where the supermodel doesn't perfectly elegance with just the right amount of sex appeal?
Rita Ora
Rita's 2018 'Look at me!' campaign continues.
Donatella Versace
When you're the brains behind the brand, you get first dibs on the best items - and this is just perfection.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
How to be equal parts glamorous and charming, as told by Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.
Chris Hemsworth
The Australian actor looked suitably dashing in a Hugo Boss suit.
Caroline Flack
This zebra-inspired number is very...er....brave.
Emma Willis
The CBB host looks absolutely flawless in emerald green.
Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen
This Hollywood power couple make it worth the wait for their rare joint public appearances.
Dua Lipa
When you're a 23-year-old music goddess in the making, what else do you wear but statement making leopard print?
Katherine Jenkins
Neon is very in this AW, but the ill-fit doesn't really support its case.
Abbey Clancy
You've got to admire Abbey Clancy's commitment to grabbing headlines in a naked dress even though it's still unclear why she was even there.
Online Editors