Thursday 6 September 2018

The good, the bad and the downright daring at the GQ Men of the Year Awards

(L to R) Tanya Burr, Laura Whitmore, Kate Beckinsale, Abbey Clancy and Dua Lipa at the GQ Man of the Year Awards
Chris Robshaw and Camilla Kerslake arriving for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in Association with Hugo Boss held at The Tate Modern in London
Susanna Reid arriving for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in Association with Hugo Boss held at The Tate Modern in London
Isla Fisher arriving for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in Association with Hugo Boss held at The Tate Modern in London
Dua Lipa arriving for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in Association with Hugo Boss held at The Tate Modern in London
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher arriving for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in Association with Hugo Boss held at The Tate Modern in London
Vick Hope arriving for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in Association with Hugo Boss held at The Tate Modern in London
Katie Piper and husband Richard James Sutton arriving for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in Association with Hugo Boss held at The Tate Modern in London
Emma Willis arriving for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in Association with Hugo Boss held at The Tate Modern in London
Abbey Clancy arriving for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in Association with Hugo Boss held at The Tate Modern in London
Kate Beckinsale arriving for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in Association with Hugo Boss held at The Tate Modern in London
Katie Piper arriving for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in Association with Hugo Boss held at The Tate Modern in London
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend arriving for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in Association with Hugo Boss held at The Tate Modern in London
Chrissy Teigen arriving for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in Association with Hugo Boss held at The Tate Modern in London
Professor Green and Caroline Flack arriving for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in Association with Hugo Boss held at The Tate Modern in London
Laura Whitmore arriving for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in Association with Hugo Boss held at The Tate Modern in London
Laura Whitmore arriving for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in Association with Hugo Boss held at The Tate Modern in London
Katherine Jenkins arriving for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in Association with Hugo Boss held at The Tate Modern in London
Heloise Letissier a.k.a. Christine And The Queens arriving for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in Association with Hugo Boss held at The Tate Modern in London
Dua Lipa arriving for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in Association with Hugo Boss held at The Tate Modern in London
Chris Hemsworth arriving for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in Association with Hugo Boss held at The Tate Modern in London
Claudia Winkleman and husband Kris Thykier arriving for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in Association with Hugo Boss held at The Tate Modern in London
Gemma Chan arriving for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in Association with Hugo Boss held at The Tate Modern in London
Dina Asher-Smith arriving for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in Association with Hugo Boss held at The Tate Modern in London
Chris Hemsworth arriving for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in Association with Hugo Boss held at The Tate Modern in London
Tanya Burr arriving for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in Association with Hugo Boss held at The Tate Modern in London
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend in the press room at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in Association with Hugo Boss held at The Tate Modern in London
Naomi Campbell in the press room at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in Association with Hugo Boss held at The Tate Modern in London
Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends the GQ Men of the Year Awards at the Tate Modern in London, Britain, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Actor Kate Beckinsale attends the GQ Men of the Year Awards at the Tate Modern in London, Britain, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Fashion designer Donatella Versace attends the GQ Men of the Year Awards at the Tate Modern in London, Britain, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Actor Rose McGowan attends the GQ Men of the Year Awards at the Tate Modern in London, Britain, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Darren Kennedy attends the GQ Men of the Year awards at the Tate Modern on September 5, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends the GQ Men of the Year awards at the Tate Modern on September 5, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends the GQ Men of the Year awards at the Tate Modern on September 5, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
Rita Ora attends the GQ Men of the Year awards at the Tate Modern on September 5, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
Kate Beckinsale attends the GQ Men of the Year awards at the Tate Modern on September 5, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
Kylie Minogue attends the GQ Men of the Year awards at the Tate Modern on September 5, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
Katherine Ryan attends the GQ Men of the Year awards at the Tate Modern on September 5, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
Vick Hope attends the GQ Men of the Year awards at the Tate Modern on September 5, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
Who wore what (and wow!) at one of the most daring red carpets of the year: the GQ Men of the Year Awards at London's Tate Modern.

Kate Beckinsale

SHOWBIZ G (43).jpg
Kate Beckinsale arriving for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in Association with Hugo Boss held at The Tate Modern in London
 

Kate paid full homage to the glory days of daring red carpet dress in a slashed-pretty-much-everywhere Julien Macdonald number with confidence only a few could pull off.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

1027231250.jpg
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends the GQ Men of the Year awards at the Tate Modern on September 5, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
 

Is there any occasion where the supermodel doesn't perfectly elegance with just the right amount of sex appeal?

Rita Ora

1027231102.jpg
Rita Ora attends the GQ Men of the Year awards at the Tate Modern on September 5, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
 

Rita's 2018 'Look at me!' campaign continues.

Donatella Versace

AWARDS-GQ (16).jpg
Fashion designer Donatella Versace attends the GQ Men of the Year Awards at the Tate Modern in London, Britain, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
 

When you're the brains behind the brand, you get first dibs on the best items - and this is just perfection.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

SHOWBIZ G (36).jpg
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend arriving for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in Association with Hugo Boss held at The Tate Modern in London
 

How to be equal parts glamorous and charming, as told by Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

Chris Hemsworth

SHOWBIZ G (3).jpg
Chris Hemsworth arriving for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in Association with Hugo Boss held at The Tate Modern in London
 

The Australian actor looked suitably dashing in a Hugo Boss suit.

Caroline Flack

SHOWBIZ G (31).jpg
Professor Green and Caroline Flack arriving for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in Association with Hugo Boss held at The Tate Modern in London
 

This zebra-inspired number is very...er....brave.

Emma Willis

SHOWBIZ G (76).jpg
Emma Willis arriving for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in Association with Hugo Boss held at The Tate Modern in London
 

The CBB host looks absolutely flawless in emerald green.

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen

SHOWBIZ GQ (6).jpg
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher arriving for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in Association with Hugo Boss held at The Tate Modern in London
 

This Hollywood power couple make it worth the wait for their rare joint public appearances.

Dua Lipa

SHOWBIZ GQ (9).jpg
Dua Lipa arriving for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in Association with Hugo Boss held at The Tate Modern in London
 

When you're a 23-year-old music goddess in the making, what else do you wear but statement making leopard print?

Katherine Jenkins

SHOWBIZ G (20).jpg
Katherine Jenkins arriving for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in Association with Hugo Boss held at The Tate Modern in London
 

Neon is very in this AW, but the ill-fit doesn't really support its case.

Abbey Clancy

SHOWBIZ G (51).jpg
Abbey Clancy arriving for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in Association with Hugo Boss held at The Tate Modern in London
 

You've got to admire Abbey Clancy's commitment to grabbing headlines in a naked dress even though it's still unclear why she was even there.

Online Editors

