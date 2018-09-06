Who wore what (and wow!) at one of the most daring red carpets of the year: the GQ Men of the Year Awards at London's Tate Modern.

The good, the bad and the downright daring at the GQ Men of the Year Awards

Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale arriving for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in Association with Hugo Boss held at The Tate Modern in London

Kate paid full homage to the glory days of daring red carpet dress in a slashed-pretty-much-everywhere Julien Macdonald number with confidence only a few could pull off.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends the GQ Men of the Year awards at the Tate Modern on September 5, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Is there any occasion where the supermodel doesn't perfectly elegance with just the right amount of sex appeal?

Rita Ora

Rita Ora attends the GQ Men of the Year awards at the Tate Modern on September 5, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Rita's 2018 'Look at me!' campaign continues.

Donatella Versace

Fashion designer Donatella Versace attends the GQ Men of the Year Awards at the Tate Modern in London, Britain, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

When you're the brains behind the brand, you get first dibs on the best items - and this is just perfection.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend arriving for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in Association with Hugo Boss held at The Tate Modern in London

How to be equal parts glamorous and charming, as told by Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth arriving for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in Association with Hugo Boss held at The Tate Modern in London

The Australian actor looked suitably dashing in a Hugo Boss suit.

Caroline Flack

Professor Green and Caroline Flack arriving for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in Association with Hugo Boss held at The Tate Modern in London

This zebra-inspired number is very...er....brave.

Emma Willis

Emma Willis arriving for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in Association with Hugo Boss held at The Tate Modern in London

The CBB host looks absolutely flawless in emerald green.

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher arriving for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in Association with Hugo Boss held at The Tate Modern in London

This Hollywood power couple make it worth the wait for their rare joint public appearances.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa arriving for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in Association with Hugo Boss held at The Tate Modern in London

When you're a 23-year-old music goddess in the making, what else do you wear but statement making leopard print?

Katherine Jenkins

Katherine Jenkins arriving for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in Association with Hugo Boss held at The Tate Modern in London

Neon is very in this AW, but the ill-fit doesn't really support its case.

Abbey Clancy

Abbey Clancy arriving for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 in Association with Hugo Boss held at The Tate Modern in London

You've got to admire Abbey Clancy's commitment to grabbing headlines in a naked dress even though it's still unclear why she was even there.

