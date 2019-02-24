The best street style at Milan Fashion Week

There are always two key elements to success during Fashion Month: runway and street style.

While insiders and A-listers enjoy comfortable seats from inside the venue - which, depending on the brand and budget, can range from warehouse to the Trevi Fountain - often times, the action outside can sometimes eclipse the runway show. Milan is currently abuzz with activity after dedicated followers wrapped up London and New York, with only Paris left to finish off the busiest month in fashion.

Observers dress to be seen and and will walk their walk as many times as necessary to get the right street style shot, which is unique to each city: in New York, the freezing cold weather tends to dictate practicality; London is a colourful mish-mash of boho and neon; Paris prefers all black as expected and Milan is like a beautiful surprise. Guests flocked to the Ermanno Scervino show on Saturday with inspired suiting, floaty mini-dresses and micro bags to lust over.

Model Olivia Culpo was a haute couture dream in a black leather cropped jacket and a pleated leather skirt with tulle underlay, a noted departure from her usually upbeat attire. Culpo flew into Italy last week where she has been enjoying the benefits of the industry's new influencer-focused marketing campaigns, which includes front row seats to some of the biggest brands in the world.

Olivia Palermo attends Ermanno Scervino "u2013 Street Style - Milan Fashion Week 2019 on February 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images for Ermanno Scervino)

Olivia Palermo and husband Johannes Huebl, who previously studied at King's Hospital, Palmerstown, were typically dressed for their close-up as the model couple have spent the last number of weeks flying around the world in the name of fashion - even moreso than usual.

Italian journalist and Vogue Japan's editor-at-large Anne Della Russo arrived to the show arm in arm with a friend, wearing a tweed suit, clutching a monogrammed iPhone cover.

Lesser known names like Spanish model Nieves Alvarez, in a jaw-dropping camel leather dress and coat, led the charge of best dressed guests, including Italian influencer Valentina Ferragni and Serbian bloggr Tamara Kalinic.

For the best street style pictures, see our gallery below:

