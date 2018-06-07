#TBT: This is what the first H&M store opening looked like in 2005
Inspiration can strike when you least expect it.
While writing up a piece on the launch of Afound, the new multi-brand discount retailer launched by H&M, I found myself combing through the archives looking for a suitable picture to accompany it. During this exhaustive search, I found myself back in 2005 at the launch of the first H&M store in Ireland - the three-floor premises at Dundrum Town Centre, which hosted a launch party to remember.
There was, as the days required, mini bottles of Moët & Chandon, Z-list celebrities holding random pieces of clothing for a definitely-too-close photographer and...that's about it.
We start off with then 24-year-old Kerry Katona, fresh from the dizzying heights of a role in RTE's Showbands, curiously holding an orange lace bra.
In another, Samantha Mumba, who was still enjoying radical success as a former noughties 'it' girl, held up a thong somewhat nervously.
Georgina Ahern-Byrne was the pinnacle of 2005 chic in a strapless zigzag top, thick belt and faded flares, like any self-respecting woman of 2005.
Online Editors