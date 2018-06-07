Style Fashion Fix

Thursday 7 June 2018

#TBT: This is what the first H&M store opening looked like in 2005

DUKerry Katona attends the launch of the H&M (Hennes & Mauritz) store in the new Dundrum Town Centre on March 3, 2005 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by ShowBizIreland/Getty Images)
Kerry Katona attends the launch of the H&M (Hennes & Mauritz) store in the new Dundrum Town Centre on March 3, 2005 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by ShowBizIreland/Getty Images)
Samantha Mumba attends the launch of the H&M (Hennes & Mauritz) store in the new Dundrum Town Centre on March 3, 2005 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by ShowBizIreland/Getty Images)
Georgina Byrne attends the launch of the H&M (Hennes & Mauritz) store in the new Dundrum Town Centre on March 3, 2005 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by ShowBizIreland/Getty Images)
Aoibhin Garrihy at the H&M Flagship store opening on Dublin's College Green
Rosanna Davison at the H&M Flagship store opening on Dublin's College Green
Amy Huberman at the opening night of H&M’s flagship store in College Green, Dublin (Gareth Chaney Collins)
Claudine went for gothic glamour at the H&M Flagship store opening on Dublin's College Green last December.
Claudine Keane at the opening night of H&M’s flagship store in College Green,Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins
Amy Huberman at the opening night of H&M’s flagship store in College Green,Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins
Nadia Forde at the opening night of H&M’s flagship store in College Green,Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins
Pippa O' Connor at the opening night of H&M’s flagship store in College Green,Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins
Inspiration can strike when you least expect it.

While writing up a piece on the launch of Afound, the new multi-brand discount retailer launched by H&M, I found myself combing through the archives looking for a suitable picture to accompany it. During this exhaustive search, I found myself back in 2005 at the launch of the first H&M store in Ireland - the three-floor premises at Dundrum Town Centre, which hosted a launch party to remember.

There was, as the days required, mini bottles of Moët & Chandon, Z-list celebrities holding random pieces of clothing for a definitely-too-close photographer and...that's about it.

We start off with then 24-year-old Kerry Katona, fresh from the dizzying heights of a role in RTE's Showbands, curiously holding an orange lace bra.

GettyImages-52269683.jpg
In another, Samantha Mumba, who was still enjoying radical success as a former noughties 'it' girl, held up a thong somewhat nervously.

GettyImages-52269680.jpg
Georgina Ahern-Byrne was the pinnacle of 2005 chic in a strapless zigzag top, thick belt and faded flares, like any self-respecting woman of 2005.

GettyImages-52269666.jpg
Online Editors

