Sweden's Princess Sofia gives a lesson in understated wedding guest elegance at Bavarian royal wedding

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia continued their campaign for Europe's best dressed royals with their combined look of understated elegance at a recent wedding.

The photogenic pair were among the blue-blooded guests at Bavarian Prince Konstantin's wedding to Turkish interior designer Deniz Kaya in St Moritz, Switzerland (same, really) and put on a typically loved-up display as they made their way to and from the church. Sofia chose a breathtaking baby blue gown, drawing comparisons to a real-life Cinderella, with a black jacket draped over her shoulders and a gold quilted box clutch; her husband of three years donned a classic black tuxedo with his signature slicked back hair.

Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and his wife Princess Sofia of Sweden during the wedding of Prince Konstantin of Bavaria and Deniz Kaya at the french church 'Eglise au Bois' on September 1, 2018 in St Moritz, Switzerland. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

The pair were undoubtedly the most glamorous guests in attendance, although fellow royals Princess Astrid and Prince Josef of Liechtenstein were also in attendance. Sofia's somewhat demure display was in stark contrast to her headline grabbing asymmetric yellow dress she wore to the recent wedding of Carl Philip's childhood friend in their native country.

Konstantin is the son of Prince Leopold and Princess Ursula. The Bavarian royal family ruled the German kingdom of Bavaria until 1918. And while their ceremony was unexpectedly low-key for those with royal titles, the reception in Engadine was said to have spared no expense.

Online Editors