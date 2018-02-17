Revealed: Amy Huberman's dazzling IFTAs gown is surprisingly affordable

The award-winning actress is a master of high-low dressing, mixing Irish designers, both emerging and established, with high street finds; whether it's wearing Zara at Wimbledon, or Sarah Gahon to 2011's royal wedding.

She is one of the red carpet highlights at the Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) Awards, and in previous years, has dazzled in an array of colourful combinations from Umit Kutluk or a silk disc midi dress by Helen Cody. On Thursday night, she outdid herself once again, wearing a plunging black gown from a cult shopping haven Folkster.

The trendy boutique has two branches around the country in Dublin and Kilkenny and they proudly shared that the star opted for one of their pieces: the 'Erica' is surprisingly affordable at €129 and gasp! off the rack. She finished off the look an ethically beaded belt and clutch, also available at the store.