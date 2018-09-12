Plus-size model Iskra Lawrence makes a case for crop tops in stylish hat-trick at New York Fashion Week

At 28, the British model has made a name for herself globally as a body advocate to be reckoned with, bringing her positive message online (from her 4m+ Instagram followers) to real life, where she's enjoying FROW access at a number of shows during New York Fashion Week.

She rang in her birthday in the Big Apple on Tuesday night with - as expected - one hell of a party at TAO, and a bejewelled maxi dress with sweetheart neckline to celebrate. It was, by far, her most covered up look of the week as she has been busting plus-size fashion myths like a boss over the last few days.

Model Iskra Lawrence attends the Iskra Birthday Dinner at TAO on September 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

On Tuesday, she nabbed a spot at the Naeem Khan show at Spring Studios in a pair of (gasp!) white skinny jeans, a white Lycra bra top, draped under a semi-sheer kimono and green wedges.

Iskra Lawrence attends the Naeem Khan front Row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on September 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

Soon after, it was followed by a soft biker combination for Tome, composing of a monochrome skirt with a seriously daring thigh high split, taupe knotted crop top, matching heels and a black leather jacket.

Iskra Lawrence attends the Tome front Row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery II at Spring Studios on September 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Yuchen Liao/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

But Iskra has perfected the true art of dressing for any size - without the confidence to pull it off, the clothes begin to wear you. In a recent Instagram post, she described herself as "self made" because she "didn't take no for an answer, then spent the last 14 years getting to where I am now."

"Just because you get hundreds of no’s or people who don’t believe in you - never stop believing in yourself," she wrote, after referencing her pride at overcoming an eating disorder.

"Even if your family aren’t rich, connected or famous - doesn’t mean you can’t make it, you just have to hustle even harder. Even if people laugh in your face, if you believe you can do it, chase your dreams. The harder it is to get there the more rewarding it will be. Use even the negative energy to fuel your drive and passion."

