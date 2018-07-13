Melania Trump, a woman of very few words, often chooses to express herself through her indomitable wardrobe.

Melania Trump, a woman of very few words, often chooses to express herself through her indomitable wardrobe.

Melania Trump's caped yellow gown at Blenheim Palace has drawn more than a few comparisons to this Disney princess

After the controversy of her 'I Really Don't Care, Do You?' jacket while visiting a Texas shelter for immigrant children separated from their parents, her public appearances have increased and she has returned to her a less, non-political wardrobe comprised largely of her dedicated roster of high end designers.

The US first lady (48) and her husband president Donald Trump were guests of honour at Blenheim Palace on Thursday night, for a black-tie dinner with British business leaders and enjoyed all the pomp and circumstance that comes with such an event.

And the former model was dressed appropriately for the occasion: wearing an American designer - J.Mendel - to fly her country's fashion flag abroad. But there was something about the flowing buttercup yellow chiffon gown that looked familiar to some, drawing comparisons with Belle from Beauty and the Beast among some other fictional characters.

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania are welcomed by Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip May at Blenheim Palace

While some were quick to praise her commitment to making a dramatic entrance, others pointed out that it was strikingly similar to the now-iconic dress in the final scene of the Disney film.

Earlier in the week, she wore a semi-sheer Calvin Klein sleeveless dress at a NATO summit, and chose a form-fitting Roland Mourey dress as she and her husband touched down in the UK.

I’m waiting for Macron to turn up dressed as a candlestick. pic.twitter.com/LifBGZ72Te — Mark Wallace (@wallaceme) July 12, 2018

Melania is totally not trolling Trump by wearing Belle's Beauty and the Beast dress tonight https://t.co/EYN9GFEOPf — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) July 12, 2018

Adding to the long list of things Melania has stolen from other historic women: Anastasia's dress. pic.twitter.com/0boLc6yPUy — Gabby (@thenamesgabs) July 12, 2018

Melania's dress... lovely but... Beauty and the Beast anyone? pic.twitter.com/LXW1wZdLgM — Harry Smith 🎉💖 (@velocityvenom) July 12, 2018

Afraid to say though that I like Theresa May’s dress, even though it’s basically a bridesmaid’s dress when they’re allowed to pick their own styles but designated a colour, & v appropriate that Melania, married to Trump, is dressed as Belle from Beauty and the Beast pic.twitter.com/uXwT5D8sAd — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) July 12, 2018

Melania is wearing a yellow dress with cape? Maybe she wants to appear royal? Looks a little Snow White. — Susan Roberts (@surfgranma) July 12, 2018

Why did Melania dress in as Maid Marion? pic.twitter.com/XPd0kZryHQ — Jeffrey Evan Gold (@jeffgoldesq) July 13, 2018

Some reason Melania Trump’s dress reminded me of Belle from Beauty and the Beast. 😂 pic.twitter.com/UAEnl4FnjR — Charlotte Gough (@charlottegough8) July 12, 2018

Online Editors