Friday 13 July 2018

Melania Trump's caped yellow gown at Blenheim Palace has drawn more than a few comparisons to this Disney princess

US First Lady Melania Trump arrives for a black-tie dinner with business leaders at Blenheim Palace, west of London, on July 12, 2018, as President Trump begins his first visit to the UK as US president
US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania are welcomed by Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip May at Blenheim Palace
U.S. President Donald Trump and the first Lady Melania Trump leave the U.S. ambassador's residence, Winfield House, on their way to Blenheim Palace for dinner with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and business leaders, in London, Britain, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip May greet U.S. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump at Blenheim Palace on July 12, 2018 in Woodstock, England
Melania Trump, a woman of very few words, often chooses to express herself through her indomitable wardrobe.

After the controversy of her 'I Really Don't Care, Do You?' jacket while visiting a Texas shelter for immigrant children separated from their parents, her public appearances have increased and she has returned to her a less, non-political wardrobe comprised largely of her dedicated roster of high end designers.

The US first lady (48) and her husband president Donald Trump were guests of honour at Blenheim Palace on Thursday night, for a black-tie dinner with British business leaders and enjoyed all the pomp and circumstance that comes with such an event.

And the former model was dressed appropriately for the occasion: wearing an American designer - J.Mendel - to fly her country's fashion flag abroad. But there was something about the flowing buttercup yellow chiffon gown that looked familiar to some, drawing comparisons with Belle from Beauty and the Beast among some other fictional characters.

While some were quick to praise her commitment to making a dramatic entrance, others pointed out that it was strikingly similar to the now-iconic dress in the final scene of the Disney film.

Earlier in the week, she wore a semi-sheer Calvin Klein sleeveless dress at a NATO summit, and chose a form-fitting Roland Mourey dress as she and her husband touched down in the UK.

