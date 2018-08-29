Style Fashion Fix

Melania Trump gets flack for €4,000 tree-planting ensemble - including four-inch stilettos

US First Lady Melania Trump participates in a tree planting ceremony of a sapling from the original Eisenhower Oak tree that was removed from the grounds last year, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on August 27, 2018, (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
Caitlin McBride

Melania Trump's commitment to couture has once again stoked the ire of the internet - this time, it was a pair of four-inch heels to complement her gardening wardrobe.

The US first lady opted for a €4,000 Valentino a-line floral skirt paired with pastel pink Christian Louboutin heels for a tree-planting photo op on the grounds of the White House on Tuesday. The choice of outfit has divided critics, with some labelling it yet another display of ostentatious wealth in a public role, and others simply pointing out that her personal style has always been experimental and more notably, very, very expensive.

The skirt itself isn't the issue, but rather the price tag, the latest in a turn of high fashion 'moments': including a never-ending collection of Hermès Birkin bags, a sheer Elie Saab dress at the NATO Summit in July and the unforgettable €50,000 Dolce & Gabbana coat for last year's G7 Summit.

 

 

 

 

 

Last September, she was also criticised for her gardening ensemble, when she wore a€1,000 plaid Balmain shirt for her lavishly priced flannel working alongside the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington, a club which "provides a safe, comfortable, and fun alternative to youth who would otherwise be home alone or on the street".

At this stage, it's still unclear where Melania is simply trolling the world with such controversial choices, but for someone who seemingly loathes the spotlight, she knows how to get column inches.

Online Editors

