Melania Trump adds twist to St Patrick's Day style with green animal print dress
US first lady Melania Trump added her own twist to the traditional St Patrick's Day garb as she welcomed Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to the White House on Friday.
The 47-year-old former model joined her husband, US president Donald Trump, for the annual festivities at the White House, and in keeping with her predecessors, wore green for the occasion. After skipping last year's proceedings, she opted for a striking green animal print dress by Brandon Maxwell, in sharp contrast to former first ladies' choices, which usually comprised of solid colours and longer sleeves.
But Melania has been slow to shift her pre-White House style, a wardrobe more fitting to her former life as an Upper East Side mother of a young son, living in a Trump Tower than that of the first lady; including a seemingly endless array of Hermès Birkin bags and Christian Louboutin heels, choosing a snakeskin pair for yesterday's event.
Online Editors
