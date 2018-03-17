Style Fashion Fix

Saturday 17 March 2018

Melania Trump adds twist to St Patrick's Day style with green animal print dress

President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump welcomes Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of Ireland, upon arrival at the White House, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
US President Donald Trump (C) and US first lady Melania Trump (L) stand with Leo Varadkar outside the White House March 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan SmialowskiBRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the White House on March 15, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Alex Edelman-Pool/Getty Images)
First lady Melania Trump claps as United States President Donald J. Trump speaks during the Shamrock Bowl Presentation at the White House on March 15, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Alex Edelman-Pool/Getty Images)
United States President Donald J. Trump, and first lady Melania Trump clap as Prime Minister Leo Varadkar of Ireland speaks during the Shamrock Bowl Presentation at the White House on March 15, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Alex Edelman-Pool/Getty Images)
(L to R) Leo Varadkar, United States President Donald J. Trump, and first lady Melania Trump pose with a bowl of shamrocks presented by Varadkar to Trump during the Shamrock Bowl Presentation at the White House on March 15, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Alex Edelman-Pool/Getty Images)
(L-R) Leo Varadkar, United States President Donald J. Trump, and first lady Melania Trump pose with a bowl of shamrocks presented by Varadkar to Trump during the Shamrock Bowl Presentation at the White House on March 15, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Alex Edelman-Pool/Getty Images)
United States President Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump enter the East Room of the White House prior to the Shamrock Bowl Presentation at the White House on March 15, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Alex Edelman-Pool/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump (R) speaks as US first lady Melania Trump (C) and Ireland's Leo Varadkar (L) look on in the East Room of the White House March 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. / AFP PHOTO / Mandel NGANMANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
US President Donald Trump (C) picks up a bowl of shamrocks as Leo Varadkar (L) and US first lady Melania Trump look on in the East Room of the White House March 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. / AFP PHOTO / Mandel NGANMANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
US President Donald Trump and US first lady Melania Trump clap as Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar speaks in the East Room of the White House March 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. / AFP PHOTO / Mandel NGANMANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
US President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump arrive on stage with Leo Varadkar for a Shamrock presentation ceremony in the East Room of the White House on March 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGANMANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
Taoiseach visits United States of America
Caitlin McBride

US first lady Melania Trump added her own twist to the traditional St Patrick's Day garb as she welcomed Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to the White House on Friday.

The 47-year-old former model joined her husband, US president Donald Trump, for the annual festivities at the White House, and in keeping with her predecessors, wore green for the occasion. After skipping last year's proceedings, she opted for a striking green animal print dress by Brandon Maxwell, in sharp contrast to former first ladies' choices, which usually comprised of solid colours and longer sleeves.

But Melania has been slow to shift her pre-White House style, a wardrobe more fitting to her former life as an Upper East Side mother of a young son, living in a Trump Tower than that of the first lady; including a seemingly endless array of Hermès Birkin bags and Christian Louboutin heels, choosing a snakeskin pair for yesterday's event.

United States President Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump enter the East Room of the White House prior to the Shamrock Bowl Presentation at the White House on March 15, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Alex Edelman-Pool/Getty Images)
Online Editors

