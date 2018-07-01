Meghan Markle returns to pre-wedding relaxed style in gingham shirt dress cheering on Harry at the polo

After just weeks since her whirlwind wedding, Meghan Markle is still finding her feet within the British royal family - that much is already apparent with her fashion choices.

After just weeks since her whirlwind wedding, Meghan Markle is still finding her feet within the British royal family - that much is already apparent with her fashion choices.

Since becoming the Duchess of Sussex, she has chopped her a hair a few inches, committed to a lifetime of flesh coloured tights, and modest hemlines and covered shoulders have become part of her working wardrobe. But we got a glimpse of the pre-princess makeover Meghan on Saturday when she was pictured beaming as she cheered on new husband Prince Harry at the Audi Polo Challenge in Ascot, England.

The 36-year-old looked relaxed and happy as she walked around the grounds in a cotton gingham Ashland dress designed by Shoshanna Gruss, wearing a pair of tan leather Greer sandals by Sarah Flint NY and a white Madewell x Biltmore panama hat, with her tucked under in her signature low messy bun.

Unsurprisingly, all of the above pieces have sold out.

Part of her cheery demeanour could have been down to the fact that she was joined by good friend Serena Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who were both among the guests at the couple's May wedding.

The polo has become the informal setting for royal partners to let their guard down and offers rare insight into their non-work behaviour. Earlier this month, pictures of Kate Middleton playing with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the Beaufort Polo Club in Tetbury were a hit, although the little ones weren't spotted cheering on their uncle yesterday.

Online Editors