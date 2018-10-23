Meghan Markle cradles her baby bump in what might be her best look ever at state dinner in Fiji

Britain's Duchess of Sussex (38) made a scene-stealing appearance at a state dinner in Fiji on Monday night, wearing a Safiyaa gown in 'Fijian Blue' in a subtle nod to the country she will spend the next number of days in. But it wasn't just the tailored fit, cap sleeves or floor length cape that made this arguably her best look yet, it was also that money-can't-buy glow which comes from genuine happiness as she cradled her growing baby bump at the exclusive event at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.

She was joined by her husband Prince Harry, dressed typically dashing in a classic black tuxedo, and accessorised with a pair of diamond drop earrings which she reportedly borrowed from a close friend.

The royal couple have been thrown into public life with aplomb since their May wedding, but their first lengthy trip Down Under has given their fans daily coverage of their working lives. After deciding to pull back from some of her duties due to her pregnancy "taking its toll", Meghan still made three appearances in the last 24 hours, with three different and equally glamorous outfits for each occasion.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, arrive for a reception and state dinner at Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, Fiji October 23, 2018. Ian Vogler/Pool via REUTERS

Before changing into her dramatic blue dress, she was dressed in a white Zimmermann midi dress, with a matching Stephen Jones fascinator as she touched down in Fiji with Harry and embarked on day one of their duties.

At last night's dinner, Harry said he was "overwhelmed" by the "warm welcome" he and his wife received on arrival.

"It is a great pleasure for Meghan and me to be your guests here tonight on our first visit to Fiji. We were overwhelmed by the warm Fijian welcome we received from the people of these beautiful islands this afternoon in Albert Park, and all the way from the airport," he said. "It really is a privilege to be here.

"This visit is particularly nostalgic for us as a young married couple – my grandparents stayed in this very hotel, the Grand Pacific, a number of times over the years. "

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives for the State dinner on October 23, 2018 in Suva, Fiji

Meanwhile, it's also been reported that the newlyweds are hoping to raise their future child without a title in order to give them as much of a regular life as possible.

"That word 'normal' looms very large for Harry and Meghan when it comes to their child's future," a source told the Sunday Times.

It could mean that Meghan and Harry will follow in the footsteps of his aunt Princess Anne, who chose not to give her children Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, a royal title.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex disembark from their plane on their arrival in Suva on October 23, 2018 in Suva, Fiji

Online Editors