Louise Cooney leads Coachella style with festival hat-trick: see all the pictures of the Irish contingent and more

Independent.ie

Some of Ireland's most popular influencers joined California's style set for a weekend at Coachella music festival.

https://www.independent.ie/style/fashion/fashion-fix/louise-cooney-leads-coachella-style-with-festival-hattrick-see-all-the-pictures-of-the-irish-contingent-and-more-36810311.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36810238.ece/a234b/AUTOCROP/h342/blogger%20main.jpg