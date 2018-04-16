Louise Cooney leads Coachella style with festival hat-trick: see all the pictures of the Irish contingent and more
Some of Ireland's most popular influencers joined California's style set for a weekend at Coachella music festival.
The festival, which rents a number of VIP tents to brands who compete to lure big names to their respective areas, has become a mecca for celebrity sightings, with Rihanna and Kendall Jenner among the partygoers this year. Limerick native Louise Cooney joined pals Niamh Cullen and New York-based Erika Fox for a weekend of partying in Indio - and did they dress for the part.
Cooney scored a festival fashion hat-trick, opting for a bodysuit on day one with a flowing chiffon maxi skirt for day one; a boho inspired mustard shorts and bell sleeved combination on day two, followed up by a #Beychella inspired look of frayed denim mini-shorts, a handkerchief crop top and cowboy ankle boots.
The group spent the weekend recovering in Palm Springs before making it to the festival grounds where they joined nearly 300,000 people for a once-in-a-lifetime performance by Beyonce, whose record breaking performance is still attracting more column inches than anything else.
As usual, this year's event attracted a host of supermodels and Instagram it girls, each putting their own Mad Max style twist on their attire, like Emily Ratajkowski, Olivia Culpo and a roster of Victoria's Secret Angels including Romee Strijd, Lais Riberio, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Sara Sampaio and more.
Here's what they wore.
Louise Cooney
Niamh Cullen
Erika Fox
Taylor Hill
Olivia Culpo
Romee Strijd
Jasmine Tookes
Kendall Jenner
Elsa Hosk
Emily Ratajkowski
Sara Sampaio
Shanina Shaik
Kylie Jenner
Rihanna
Online Editors
Related Content
- Coachella 2018 in pics: Musicians, celebs and fashionistas
- Ireland's top 10 'influencers' in numbers: Who are they and how are they doing it?
- 'I want other girls to feel comfortable in their sexuality' - Meet Lauren Bejaoui, Ireland’s answer to Emily Ratajkowski
- Sophie Donaldson: I tried this season's most daring festival fashion trends - here's how it went