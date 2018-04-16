Style Fashion Fix

Monday 16 April 2018

Louise Cooney leads Coachella style with festival hat-trick: see all the pictures of the Irish contingent and more

(L to R) Louise Cooney, Niamh Cullen, Erika Fox at Coachella
(L to R) Louise Cooney, Niamh Cullen, Erika Fox at Coachella
Erika Fox at Coachella. Picture: Instagram
Erika Fox at Coachella. Picture: Instagram
Louise Cooney at Coachella. Picture: Instagram
Louise Cooney at Coachella. Picture: Instagram
Louise Cooney at Coachella. Picture: Instagram
Niamh Cullen at Coachella. Picture: Instagram
Niamh Cullen at Coachella. Picture: Instagram
Rita Ora stops by the Absolut Openhouse Tent at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival to Celebrate Acceptance with Fans, Featuring New Song, "Proud" on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Absolut)
Street Style At The 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella )
Street Style At The 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella )
Street Style At The 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella )
Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)
Street Style At The 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella )
Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella )
Street Style At The 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 on April 15, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella )
Street Style At The 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 on April 15, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella )
Hillary Osgood of Los Angeles, California, poses at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, April 14, 2018
Chanel Twyman (L), 23, and Auzuanay Watkins, 25, both of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania pose at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, April 14, 2018
PIC: Kendall Jenner/Instagram
Rihanna attends the FentyXPUMA Drippin event launching the Summer '18 collection at Coachella on April 14, 2018 in Thermal, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for PUMA)
Rihanna attends the FentyXPUMA Drippin event launching the Summer '18 collection at Coachella on April 14, 2018 in Thermal, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for PUMA)
INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Street Style At The 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella )
INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Street Style At The 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella )
Olivia Culpo at the Revolve pool party at Coachella 2018. PIC: Athenamovies/instagram
PIC: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Street Style At The 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella )
INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Street Style At The 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella )
Olivia Culpo attends Republic Records and Dream Hotels Present "The Estate" at Zenyara on April 14, 2018 in Coachella, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Republic Records)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Some of Ireland's most popular influencers joined California's style set for a weekend at Coachella music festival.

The festival, which rents a number of VIP tents to brands who compete to lure big names to their respective areas, has become a mecca for celebrity sightings, with Rihanna and Kendall Jenner among the partygoers this year. Limerick native Louise Cooney joined pals Niamh Cullen and New York-based Erika Fox for a weekend of partying in Indio - and did they dress for the part.

Cooney scored a festival fashion hat-trick, opting for a bodysuit on day one with a flowing chiffon maxi skirt for day one; a boho inspired mustard shorts and bell sleeved combination on day two, followed up by a #Beychella inspired look of frayed denim mini-shorts, a handkerchief crop top and cowboy ankle boots.

The group spent the weekend recovering in Palm Springs before making it to the festival grounds where they joined nearly 300,000 people for a once-in-a-lifetime performance by Beyonce, whose record breaking performance is still attracting more column inches than anything else.

As usual, this year's event attracted a host of supermodels and Instagram it girls, each putting their own Mad Max style twist on their attire, like Emily Ratajkowski, Olivia Culpo and a roster of Victoria's Secret Angels including Romee Strijd, Lais Riberio, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Sara Sampaio and more.

Here's what they wore.

Louise Cooney

louise1.jpg
Louise Cooney at Coachella. Picture: Instagram

Niamh Cullen

niamh1.jpg
Niamh Cullen at Coachella. Picture: Instagram

Erika Fox

erika.jpg
Erika Fox at Coachella. Picture: Instagram

Taylor Hill

 

😊🦄💗

A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on

Olivia Culpo

946330238.jpg
Olivia Culpo attends Republic Records and Dream Hotels Present "The Estate" at Zenyara on April 14, 2018 in Coachella, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Republic Records)

Romee Strijd

@revolve 🖤 #revolvefestival

A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on

Jasmine Tookes

r946380636.jpg
Jasmine Tookes attends #REVOLVEfestival Day 1 on April 14, 2018 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for REVOLVE)

Kendall Jenner

r946380540.jpg
Kendall Jenner attends #REVOLVEfestival Day 1 on April 14, 2018 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for REVOLVE)

Elsa Hosk

Emily Ratajkowski

r946380558.jpg
Emily Ratajkowski attends #REVOLVEfestival Day 1 on April 14, 2018 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for REVOLVE)

Sara Sampaio

Chella ready!!!!! 🌴🌴 @victoriassecret

A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on

Shanina Shaik

✌🏽🦋🌻

A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on

Kylie Jenner

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Rihanna

GettyImages-946380906.jpg
Rihanna attends the FentyXPUMA Drippin event launching the Summer '18 collection at Coachella on April 14, 2018 in Thermal, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for PUMA)

Online Editors

Related Content

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Independent Style

Also in this section