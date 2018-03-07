Kate Middleton beams in blue as she wraps up final appearances before arrival of third baby

Independent.ie

Kate Middleton is wrapping up her royal engagements in elegant style before marking her maternity leave.

https://www.independent.ie/style/fashion/fashion-fix/kate-middleton-beams-in-blue-as-she-wraps-up-final-appearances-before-arrival-of-third-baby-36679457.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36679453.ece/79c44/AUTOCROP/h342/kate%20%20use.jpg