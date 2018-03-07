Kate Middleton beams in blue as she wraps up final appearances before arrival of third baby
Kate Middleton is wrapping up her royal engagements in elegant style before marking her maternity leave.
The Duchess of Cambridge (36) and husband Prince William will welcome their third child next month and the expectant mother has been busier than ever in recent months. Kate opted for some winter whites on Tuesday, when she visited the Pegasus Primary School, in a coat by upscale maternity brand JoJo Maman Bébé, recycling a piece she wore while expecting daughter Princess Charlotte in 2015.
Similarly, for today's outing at the new headquarters of children's mental health charity Place2Be in London, she chose a semi-sheer lace top with silk navy skirt by Seraphine, her preferred maternity brand for workwear. The 'Marlene' dress retails for €220.
Her bump was accentuated with a velvet waist detail, which matched her black clutch and suede Tod's heels.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Meet Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi - Monaco's Meghan and Harry
- Wedding guest style: 40 fabulous dresses to wear to a spring soiree
- 'I'd rather not go into it' - Cressida Bonas refuses to be drawn on ex Prince Harry
- Kate Middleton braves the cold to show off floaty dress by Irish designer Orla Kiely