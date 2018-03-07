Style Fashion Fix

Kate Middleton beams in blue as she wraps up final appearances before arrival of third baby

The Duchess of Cambridge, during a visit to officially open the new headquarters of children's mental health charity Place2Be in central London
Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge arrives to learn about the work of the charity Family Links which works closely with schools nationwide to support both children and parents with their emotional health and wellbeing, with an emphasis on early intervention during a visit to Pegasus Primary School in Oxford on March 6, 2018 in Oxford, England. (Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge opens the new Place2B Headquarters on March 7, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, (R) is presented with some homemade Marmalade by pupil Kenzie-Lee farrell during her visit to Pegasus Primary School in Oxford, north of London, on March 6, 2018
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, vists Pegasus Primary School in Oxford, north of London, on March 6, 2018
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, (L) greets Rosalind Portman Founding Trustee of Family Link as she visits Pegasus Primary School in Oxford, north of London
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) talks with CEO of Family Links charity Sarah Darton (R) as she vists Pegasus Primary School in Oxford, north of London
The Duchess of Cambridge (left) arrives to officially open the new headquarters of children's mental health charity Place2Be in central London
The Duchess of Cambridge (centre), during a visit to officially open the new headquarters of children's mental health charity Place2Be in central London
Kate Middleton is wrapping up her royal engagements in elegant style before marking her maternity leave.

The Duchess of Cambridge (36) and husband Prince William will welcome their third child next month and the expectant mother has been busier than ever in recent months. Kate opted for some winter whites on Tuesday, when she visited the Pegasus Primary School, in a coat by upscale maternity brand JoJo Maman Bébé, recycling a piece she wore while expecting daughter Princess Charlotte in 2015.

Similarly, for today's outing at the new headquarters of children's mental health charity Place2Be in London, she chose a semi-sheer lace top with silk navy skirt by Seraphine, her preferred maternity brand for workwear. The 'Marlene' dress retails for €220.

Her bump was accentuated with a velvet waist detail, which matched her black clutch and suede Tod's heels.

Online Editors

