Here's what street style at fashion weeks (outside the big four) look like around the world

Every January and September, designers, editors, celebrities, bloggers and just about every creative you can think of descends on New York, Paris, Milan and London for back-to-back previews of the world's most admired collections. The shows dictate what trends will trickle down over the next season(s), but the street style between shows is where the real magic is.

This is a display of the trends already in place and with the individual expression of fashion becoming slowly removed, inspiration can be increasingly hard to come by. Influencers tend to dress like carbon copies of one another and celebrities, paid to attend the shows to garner press coverage, are wearing fresh-from-the-runway outfits to sprinkle a bit of celebrity stardust and the models look...well, exactly like models off duty.

Fashion Week is, at its core, a commercial operation, but the mystery of what goes on has more or less been solved. Madrid, Berlin and Copenhagen Fashion Weeks are well established in recent years, but what's the big attraction?

Madrid

Michelle wears Essential suite, MKT coat, Prada sunglasses and Chanel hanbag during the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Madrid Autumn/Winter 2019-20 at Ifema on January 24, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images)

Estela Fernandez wears El Corte Ingles coat and Primark belt during the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Madrid Autumn/Winter 2019-20 at Ifema on January 24, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images)

Sonia Sanchez wears Lucia Sanchez suit, and trainers during the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Madrid Autumn/Winter 2019-20 at Ifema on January 27, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images)

Paloma wears ZARA trousers, sweater, handbag and sunglasses during the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Madrid Autumn/Winter 2019-20 at Ifema on January 28, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images)

Estela Grande wears Adidas trainers, ZARA sweater and trousers and MANGO jacket and handbag during the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Madrid Autumn/Winter 2019-20 at Ifema on January 28, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images)

Berlin

Nina Suess attends the Sportalm Kitzbuehel show during the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019 at ewerk on January 16, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images for Sportalm)

Trixi Giese attends the Sportalm Kitzbuehel show during the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019 at ewerk on January 16, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images for Sportalm)

Lisa Banholzer wearing Balenciaga shoes, Anine Bing dress, Dior bag and Vintage coat on January 23, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

Mandy Bork and Anna Sharypova on January 23, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

Copenhagen

Guests seen outside Stine Goya during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019 - Day 2 on January 30, 2019 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

A guest is seen outside Oh! by Kopenhagen Fur during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019 - Day 2 on January 30, 2019 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

Sonia Lyson is seen wearing neon Zara turtleneck, black Topshop pants, Dior bag, Dior sunglasses, Zara shoes during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019 - Day 2 on January 30, 2019 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

Online Editors