Gigi Hadid is living the accessories dream carrying a full bottle of rosé around in a clear purse

Gigi Hadid carried a bottle of wine as an accessory on the red carpet as she attended a New York Fashion Week event.

While appearing at the Business of Fashion #BOF500 Gala at the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge on Sunday night, the 23-year-old model carried a see-through Brandon Maxwell bag which contained an entire bottle of rosé wine.

The Victoria's Secret model stunned on the carpet beside her younger sister and fellow model Bella Hadid, wearing a bright yellow flared leg jumpsuit also from Brandon Maxwell's spring/summer 2019 runway line.

Bella, 21, surprised onlookers at the event by dressing in an outfit seemingly inspired by the late King of Pop Michael Jackson.

Gigi Hadid attends the #BoF500 gala dinner during New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge on September 9, 2018 in Brooklyn City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion)

Her all-white outfit consisted of parachute pants with detachable straps a corset and jacket with giant puffy sleeves and she finished the look with some fingerless white gloves.

Meanwhile, Gigi has admitted that she likes to impersonate "characters" to feel "empowered" during Fashion Week.

The blonde beauty always looks glamorous in front of the cameras, but she admits that the constant photographs can be "intimidating" so she gives herself different alter egos to help her get through the day.

Speaking to Harper'sBazaar.com she said: "With work, a lot of the time it's intense to wake up and have a lot of cameras outside - it can be kind of intimidating. Sometimes there's a character that comes to mind that excites me for the day so I try and take that personality into what I'm wearing. It helps get me out the door and feels empowering. [The photographers are] something that I can't control but what I can control in a situation is how I feel and how I dress and what helps me feel braver to do those things."

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid attend the #BoF500 gala dinner during New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge on September 9, 2018 in Brooklyn City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Business Of Fashion )

