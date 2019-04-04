Style Fashion Fix

Thursday 4 April 2019

Game of Thrones final season premiere: Aidan and Camille join Sophie, Maisie, Emilia, Rose and Kit on the red carpet

(L to R) Camille O'Sullivan and Aiden Gillien, Emilia Clarke, Rose Leslie and Kit Harington and Maisie Williams
(L to R) Camille O'Sullivan and Aiden Gillien, Emilia Clarke, Rose Leslie and Kit Harington and Maisie Williams
British actor Kit Harington arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
Scottish actress Rose Leslie arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
Scottish actress Rose Leslie arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
Actress Lisa Bonet arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
US-Dominican actress Dascha Polanco arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
British actress Sophie Turner arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
British actress Maisie Williams (L) and British actress Sophie Turner (R) arrive for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
British actress Maisie Williams (L) and British actress Sophie Turner (R) arrive for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
British actress Maisie Williams arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
Dutch actress Carice van Houten arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
British actress Emilia Clarke arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
Scottish actress Rose Leslie and husband British actor Kit Harington arrive for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
British actress Gwendoline Christie arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
Icelandic actor Hafthor Bjornsson (L) and Chilean actor Pedro Pascal (R) arrive for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
British actress Maisie Williams arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
British actress Maisie Williams arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
British actress Esme Bianco arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
British actress Indira Varma arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
Irish actor Aidan Gillen and Camille O'Sullivan arrive for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
Chilean actor Pedro Pascal arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
Dutch actress Carice van Houten arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
British actress Sophie Turner arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
British actress Sophie Turner and singer Nick Jonas arrive for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
British actress Sophie Turner and singer Nick Jonas arrive for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
British actress Sophie Turner and singer Nick Jonas arrive for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
British actress Emilia Clarke arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
US actress Amanda Peet arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
US actress Sarah Paulson arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
British actress Gwendoline Christie arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
British actress Emilia Clarke arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
US actor Peter Dinklage and his wife Erica Schmidt arrive for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
US actor Jason Momoa and his wife actress Lisa Bonet arrive for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
Scotish actress Rose Leslie and husband British actor Kit Harington arrive for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
Actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley and husband musician Brad Paisley arrive for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
Irish actor Liam Cunningham arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
German actress Sibel Kekilli arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
Rose Leslie and Emilia Clarke attend the "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Premiere After Party on April 03, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Kit Harington attends the "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Premiere on April 03, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Emilia Clarke attends the "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Premiere on April 03, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
John Bradley attends the "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Premiere on April 03, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Indira Varma attends the "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Premiere on April 03, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Camille O'Sullivan and Aidan Gillen attend the "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Premiere on April 03, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
This red carpet was always going to be among the most documented as far as television premieres go and this expansive - and universal attractive - cast upped the ante in style.

Stars of Game of Thrones past and present took to the red carpet on Wednesday night for the final season premiere to launch the upcoming eighth season, joined by their other halves who have supported them throughout their gruelling filming schedules and the aftermath of their likely gruesome on-screen death.

Irish actor Aiden Gillen, whose character Littlefinger was killed off in the seventh season finale, was joined by long-term partner Camille O'Sullivan, who stunned in a red tulle vintage style dress with her signature black veil, while the Dublin actor opted for a classic charcoal suit. Just a few minutes later, Liam Cunningham hit the red carpet solo in a spring-centric cream suit.

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, who have become famously close friends after playing sisters on the programme over the last eight years, beamed as they bumped into each other at the event. Turner kicked off her Louis Vuitton ambassadorship with a bang, choosing a disc embellished mini-dress from the French fashion house as she arrived arm-in-arm with fiancé Joe Jonas. Maisie, on the other hand, chose a more dramatic number in the form of a ruffled pearl maxi dress. 

Camille O'Sullivan and Aidan Gillen attend the
Camille O'Sullivan and Aidan Gillen attend the "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Premiere on April 03, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Newlyweds Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who met on the show and wed last summer,

Emilia Clarke opted for a gothic makeup look and striking dark lip to compliment her blue tulle gown by Valentino, but the pièce de résistancewas a quote from a poem she wrote emblazoned across the chest, reading "Leave your door open for me I might sleepwalk into your dreams."

Gwendoline Christie made a dramatic arrival in a colourful Iris van Herpen number, playing up the material for photographers, Carice van Houten opted for a classic white full length dress and Natalie Dormer returned in a black asymmetric gown.

For all the picture from Game of Thrones' season eight premiere, see our gallery below:

British actress Emilia Clarke arrives for the
British actress Emilia Clarke arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)

