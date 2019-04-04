Game of Thrones final season premiere: Aidan and Camille join Sophie, Maisie, Emilia, Rose and Kit on the red carpet

This red carpet was always going to be among the most documented as far as television premieres go and this expansive - and universal attractive - cast upped the ante in style.

Stars of Game of Thrones past and present took to the red carpet on Wednesday night for the final season premiere to launch the upcoming eighth season, joined by their other halves who have supported them throughout their gruelling filming schedules and the aftermath of their likely gruesome on-screen death.

Irish actor Aiden Gillen, whose character Littlefinger was killed off in the seventh season finale, was joined by long-term partner Camille O'Sullivan, who stunned in a red tulle vintage style dress with her signature black veil, while the Dublin actor opted for a classic charcoal suit. Just a few minutes later, Liam Cunningham hit the red carpet solo in a spring-centric cream suit.

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, who have become famously close friends after playing sisters on the programme over the last eight years, beamed as they bumped into each other at the event. Turner kicked off her Louis Vuitton ambassadorship with a bang, choosing a disc embellished mini-dress from the French fashion house as she arrived arm-in-arm with fiancé Joe Jonas. Maisie, on the other hand, chose a more dramatic number in the form of a ruffled pearl maxi dress.

Camille O'Sullivan and Aidan Gillen attend the "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Premiere on April 03, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Newlyweds Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who met on the show and wed last summer,

Emilia Clarke opted for a gothic makeup look and striking dark lip to compliment her blue tulle gown by Valentino, but the pièce de résistancewas a quote from a poem she wrote emblazoned across the chest, reading "Leave your door open for me I might sleepwalk into your dreams."

Gwendoline Christie made a dramatic arrival in a colourful Iris van Herpen number, playing up the material for photographers, Carice van Houten opted for a classic white full length dress and Natalie Dormer returned in a black asymmetric gown.

For all the picture from Game of Thrones' season eight premiere, see our gallery below:

British actress Emilia Clarke arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York city. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)

Online Editors