Fix your winter wardrobe with these four simple rules for hats and scarves

Winter is on its way, and it’s time to call in reinforcements. A big coat will only take you so far when you’re shivering on a park bench with a takeaway coffee — you’ll want a decent hat and scarf to really keep you toasty. Such accessories are also one of the few visible ways we can have fun with fashion when wearing the same outerwear and boots for much of the next five months. Here, we break down the four things to keep in mind when shopping online.

Winter hats are easier to shop and wear than their warm-weather counterparts, but you don’t need to limit yourself to the regulation beanie. Embrace “fashion” hats for every day, whether that’s a wool fedora, a beret or one of this season’s bucket hats.

Expand Close Bucket hats appeared on the catwalks at Vivetta (pictured), Off-White and Margaret Howell Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Bucket hats appeared on the catwalks at Vivetta (pictured), Off-White and Margaret Howell

The latter shape is making a comeback, and not just among social media stars sporting ironic Kangols for a hit of 90s nostalgia. The hats appeared on the catwalks at Off-White, Vivetta and Margaret Howell, while Netflix’s much buzzed about series Emily in Paris cast Lily Collins in an array of bold and bright hats, from buckets to beanies to the requisite berets.

Hats can make wearers self-conscious, but you may be more comfortable in a style that balances the shape of your face. In general, that means a medium-sized brim and low crown for long faces, such as a bucket hat, newsboy cap or fedora; for round faces, a cossack, fedora or other structured hat with a wide brim that can help to elongate the face; floppy hats, pork pies and cloches can soften square faces; and for heart shapes, brimless hats such as berets and beanies can offset the width of the forehead.

Expand Close Model in wool fedora, €33 from River Island / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Model in wool fedora, €33 from River Island

If the online store shows a model wearing the hat, zoom in and have a look at their face shape to see whether it would suit you.

It can be hard to get a sense of how a hat will fit just from a photo and scant measurements, particularly on the high street, where many brands offer only one size.

You can find more options at & Other Stories and M&S, which go up to 58cm, or COS, which offers up to 60cm, and 62cm in its perfectly unisex men’s range. This is important for bucket hats — you’ll want your hair to fit without the hat squeezing, but also ensure it won’t get blown off by sudden gusts.

Expand Close Model in ribbed beanie, €29 from & Other Stories / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Model in ribbed beanie, €29 from & Other Stories

To determine your size, use a tape measure or a piece of string you can hold up to a tape measure after, and place it around your head across the middle of your forehead. The tape should be firm but not tight. If you’re between sizes, you’ll usually be better off with a size up.

Check out similar hats elsewhere online too, and compare the measurements and photos to get a clearer idea of the size and shape.

It may sound obvious, but it’s crucial to inspect an item from all angles. Scarves, for example, may have different patterns or colours on each side. It can also help to read the reviews. Everybody is different, but if the product differs vastly from expectations, it can save you the hassle of a return.

Expand Close Acrylic scarf, €46.50 from OliverBonas.com / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Acrylic scarf, €46.50 from OliverBonas.com

Now is no time for itchy hats and scratchy scarves, so carefully read the fabric composition. Cheaper items are typically made from synthetic fabrics, or blends that combine wool with manmade fabrics. Acrylic scarves are common and can be more gentle on sensitive skin. You can find affordable cashmere at M&S, COS, Dunnes and H&M, such as this mock hood, which you can slip under outer layers to keep out the chill. Pay attention to texture too — if your style is more laidback, a chunky beanie might suit you better than a thinner weave.

Expand Close Knitted cashmere hood, €59.99 from H&M / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Knitted cashmere hood, €59.99 from H&M

Read More

Your hat and scarf don’t need to match — and arguably shouldn’t, as it often looks too contrived — while clashing accessories can look fabulous if you’re feeling adventurous. You might find it simpler, however, if the pieces complement each other. Stick to classic shades, so you can throw them on without having to worry about the whole ensemble.

Expand Close Ribbed scarf a, €119 from Le Bonnet at Seagreen.ie / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ribbed scarf a, €119 from Le Bonnet at Seagreen.ie

Matching your hat to another colour on your lower body, such as your bag, shoes or belt, can pull the whole look together. And consider the proportions: if you’re wearing a beret or a beanie that won’t cover your ears, you might want to compensate with a thick scarf, both to balance things out and to protect against the elements — there’s no point tying yourself up in knots over your accessories if they’re not keeping you safe and warm, too.