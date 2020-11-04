| 7.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Fix your winter wardrobe with these four simple rules for hats and scarves

As temperatures plunge, accessories are key to your outdoor winter wardrobe. But you need to get them right
Netflix&rsquo;s much buzzed about series Emily in Paris cast Lily Collins in an array of bold and bright hats Expand

Close

Netflix&rsquo;s much buzzed about series Emily in Paris cast Lily Collins in an array of bold and bright hats

Netflix’s much buzzed about series Emily in Paris cast Lily Collins in an array of bold and bright hats

Netflix’s much buzzed about series Emily in Paris cast Lily Collins in an array of bold and bright hats

Meadhbh McGrath

Winter is on its way, and it’s time to call in reinforcements. A big coat will only take you so far when you’re shivering on a park bench with a takeaway coffee — you’ll want a decent hat and scarf to really keep you toasty. Such accessories are also one of the few visible ways we can have fun with fashion when wearing the same outerwear and boots for much of the next five months. Here, we break down the four things to keep in mind when shopping online.

Get into shapes

Winter hats are easier to shop and wear than their warm-weather counterparts, but you don’t need to limit yourself to the regulation beanie. Embrace “fashion” hats for every day, whether that’s a wool fedora, a beret or one of this season’s bucket hats.

Privacy