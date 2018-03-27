First look: Get in the mood for summer with these swimsuits from Penneys - in all different shapes and sizes
If you squint hard enough, you can just about see summer coming towards us. And if you can't, there's no harm in setting up camp in fantasy land, is there?
Part of that dream is hitting the beach somewhere hot with clear blue skies. If the idea of hitting some sand fills you with dread, we've got some exciting new pieces coming to Penneys over the coming months to get that confidence back up - and remind yourself how gorgeous you are.
Think bold. Think sexy. Think, 'What would Ashley Graham wear?'
Online Editors
