This year's Galway Races kicked off with a mixture of past winners and hopefuls for the coveted Best Dressed Lady prize.

Fashion festivities kick off at day one of the Galway Races

Dedicated fashion followers descended on Ballybrit Racecourse for the opening festivities of the annual event, the busiest on the racing calendar, including former Miss Ireland Holly Carpenter and milliner Jennifer Wrynne, a staple at all races in the UK and Ireland.

Carpenter opted for an all-Irish ensemble, including a plunging blazer and mini-skirt suit from Cork-based boutique Phoenix Vire and an embellished crown by Taylor & Rose.

Today's festivities was an introduction of the glamour expected to overtake the city over the course of the week, reaching its peak on Thursday, August 3rd for Ladies Day, where the lucky winner will walk away with a prize worth an estimated €10,000.

The prize, sponsored by the G Hotel, includes a diamond pendant from Cobwebs for €6,000, €2,000 in cash, flights and accommodation for two people in Paris, and an overnight stay at the hotel's penthouse suite.

Local businesses are just as quick to capitalise on the busiest week of the year, with the Galmont Hotel & Spa also hosting a 'Galway Girl Squad' competition, which will bestow a best dressed title onto a group of ladies rather than one, at their city centre location on Wednesday.

