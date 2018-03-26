Style Fashion Fix

Tuesday 27 March 2018

Doireann Garrihy's wedding guest style is next level glamour wearing head-to-toe Manley

Doireann Garrihy at a friend's wedding. Picture: Instagram
Fair City actress Aoibhin Garrihy is considered one of Irelands most stylish women for a reason. The reason being choices like this leather and chiffon black dress by Emma Manley at this years IFTAs. Her loose braid and natural makeup complements the look to perfection.
Uber stylish actress Aoibhin Garrihy is glowing in her custom made Emma Manley leather crop top and mini skirt.
Doireann Garrihy, Aoibhin Garrihy
Ailbhe Garrihy and Aoibhin Garrihy at the the inaugural Xposé Benefit Awards. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Doireann Garrihy and Aoibhin Garrihy at the launch of the 2017 Peter Mark VIP Style Awards at The Marker Hotel. Picture: Brian McEvoy
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Radio star and influencer Doireann Garrihy knows how to put together an inspiring wedding guest look.

While attending a friend's wedding in the Austrian Alps, she chose a head-to-toe look from rising Irish fashion star Emma Manley, racking up quite the bill in the process. She updated followers on the transitional spring ensemble comprising of the Tabby Dress (€390), the Sadie Coat (€390) in black and finished off her look with a signature beaded Parker clutch (€230).

Doireann, alongside her older sisters Aoibhin and Ailbhe, have become style stars for their collectively impeccable taste, balancing high street finds like a fuschia Zara suit alongside a bespoke piece from an up-and-coming designer like Umit Kutluk.

The Spin 1038 DJ's appreciation for Manley is well documented, explaining their relationship began in 2016 after the 30-year-old designed Aoibhin's wedding dress and their bridesmaids dresses.

Doireann Garrihy at a friend's wedding. Picture: Instagram
"Emma Manley has designed a good few dresses for Aoibhín and they all turn out to be stunning. She designed her wedding dress and myself and my sister Ailbhe's bridesmaid dresses which we loved. I love that lots of her pieces have collars...I'm a major collar enthusiast," she told RTE.

