Doireann Garrihy's wedding guest style is next level glamour wearing head-to-toe Manley
Radio star and influencer Doireann Garrihy knows how to put together an inspiring wedding guest look.
While attending a friend's wedding in the Austrian Alps, she chose a head-to-toe look from rising Irish fashion star Emma Manley, racking up quite the bill in the process. She updated followers on the transitional spring ensemble comprising of the Tabby Dress (€390), the Sadie Coat (€390) in black and finished off her look with a signature beaded Parker clutch (€230).
Doireann, alongside her older sisters Aoibhin and Ailbhe, have become style stars for their collectively impeccable taste, balancing high street finds like a fuschia Zara suit alongside a bespoke piece from an up-and-coming designer like Umit Kutluk.
The Spin 1038 DJ's appreciation for Manley is well documented, explaining their relationship began in 2016 after the 30-year-old designed Aoibhin's wedding dress and their bridesmaids dresses.
"Emma Manley has designed a good few dresses for Aoibhín and they all turn out to be stunning. She designed her wedding dress and myself and my sister Ailbhe's bridesmaid dresses which we loved. I love that lots of her pieces have collars...I'm a major collar enthusiast," she told RTE.
