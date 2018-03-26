Doireann Garrihy's wedding guest style is next level glamour wearing head-to-toe Manley

While attending a friend's wedding in the Austrian Alps, she chose a head-to-toe look from rising Irish fashion star Emma Manley, racking up quite the bill in the process. She updated followers on the transitional spring ensemble comprising of the Tabby Dress (€390), the Sadie Coat (€390) in black and finished off her look with a signature beaded Parker clutch (€230).

Doireann, alongside her older sisters Aoibhin and Ailbhe, have become style stars for their collectively impeccable taste, balancing high street finds like a fuschia Zara suit alongside a bespoke piece from an up-and-coming designer like Umit Kutluk.

The Spin 1038 DJ's appreciation for Manley is well documented, explaining their relationship began in 2016 after the 30-year-old designed Aoibhin's wedding dress and their bridesmaids dresses.