Coachella festival style: The good, the bad and the downright unforgivable

There's a joke circulating around social media likening Coachella to the 'influencer Olympics' and it's hard to dispute.

Over the last three days, weekend one of the California-based music festival is over and done with and your Instagram feed can return to normal. Every year, the festival attracts A-list talent on stage and in the audience, but the percentage of concert goers going simply to have their picture taken with the signature ferris wheel as the backdrop is growing by the year. While Kate Bosworth, Alessandra Ambrosio and Vanessa Hudgens were once the Coachella queens who mastered the art of high-low boho chic and set global festival style trends, this year's crop - who spend the bulk of their time on social media - tends to attract a crowd more focused on clicks than actual style.

The average female guest is likely to be wearing a crop top of some kind, specifically in a bandeau or mesh, and men either commit to shirts unbuttoned down to their navels or graphic muscle tees.

Part of the fun of fashion is being able to wear whatever you want and hold your head high, and why should Coachella be any different - but when everyone looks the same, it's not exactly personal style isn't it?

Brittany Xavier street style at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Weekend 1 on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

Most of the guests now earn their income the same way - through sponsored posts and brand ambassadorships on social media platforms - and with many of the same brands.

Revolve, an online retailer which has built a billion dollar business around its social media focused marketing campaigns threw its annual party and if you have more than 100,000 followers, chances are you were invited. They know their audience better than anyone and threw a mini-festival in itself, off-site with its own carousel, an In-N-Out Burger pop-up and bottles of Moët on every table.

Olivia Culpo, the former Miss Universe turned Instagram queen flittered between denim pedal pushers and a black cropped t-shirt and a frilly pink dress for two parties thrown by powerful brands. Rocky Barnes, Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls and Romee Strijd were all in attendance.

Victoria's Secret Angels Jasmine Tookes, Stella Maxwell and Sara Sampaio, all regulars, wore different forms of Clueless-inspired min-dresses and Doc Marten boots.

A festival goer poses for a picture at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2019, in Indio, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

At least it's entertaining to watch from afar.

For the best of Coachella style, check out our gallery below:

Online Editors