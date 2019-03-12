Brie Larson says she feels 'empowered' by her Captain Marvel red carpet wardrobe

Brie Larson said she feels "empowered" by her red carpet wardrobe on the Captain Marvel promotional tour, which has helped her accept and understand her body.

Brie Larson said she feels "empowered" by her red carpet wardrobe on the Captain Marvel promotional tour, which has helped her accept and understand her body.

Larson's red carpet style in recent weeks has been nothing short of a treat - she's mastered the high fashion elegance that will land her on best dressed lists, balanced with an example of strength that comes with the territory of being the first female-led Marvel superhero film.

"Clothes are a form of expression and they can be something that makes you feel empowered," she told People. "I'm introverted, and for me having something that makes me feel good in these very public moments is imperative."

For the world premiere in London, Larson and her stylist Samantha McMillen teamed up with Valentino to create a custom blue gown with gold accents to pay homage to her character's uniform. It was the perfect tribute to the character and the Oscar-winning actress seems acutely aware of the power she holds during this time.

Brie Larson attends the FIJI Water with the Cinema Society host a special screening of "Captain Marvel" on March 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

At a special screening in New York City, she chose a rainbow sequin co-ord by Rodarte, complete with parachute pants and sleeves and a bespoke fuschia Edie Parker clutch with the word 'Captain' emblazoned on it. Even during a surprise visit to a cinema in New Jersey, she wore a custom Captain Marvel sweatsuit which doubled as an off-duty uniform for her onscreen character.

For the Los Angeles premiere, she reverted to a more delicate look: a custom Rodarte gown embellished with starbursts and tulle overlay, complemented by a pair of Sydey Evan starburst drop earrings and a pair of custom made Jimmy Choo heels, a fitting homage to her character's cosmic roots.

"That’s been the theme of this whole press tour is owning my body and understanding that it changes from day-to-day what feels empowering to me and what makes me feel good," she said.

"My style is going to be different — sometimes its super flows and feminine, sometimes its really hard and tough, sometimes I want to wear a suit, sometimes I want to wear something baggy. Sometimes I want to lean into my youth, sometimes I want to be an older version of myself and I’m allowed to do whatever I want."

Brie Larson attends the "Captain Marvel European Gala" held at The Curzon Mayfair on February 27, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Online Editors