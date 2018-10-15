Aoibhín Garrihy puts inspiring twist on hot pink suit at co-star's wedding

Aoibhín Garrihy is earning her title as one of Ireland's most stylish women with an inspiring wedding guest look at her friend's weekend nuptials.

The popular Irish actress has built a successful business from her down-to-earth style and she made a bold statement in a fuschia combination: a draped top with a cinched waist and flared trousers made for an exciting twist to traditional suiting. The piece comes from Willow Boutique, a Clare-based retailer than often provides Aoibhín with outfits, which she finished off with a pair of black patent heels, a black foldover clutch and a fascinator by Jennifer Wrynne.

Garrihy was one of the guests at former Fair City co-star Aoibheann McCaul's wedding on Saturday, where she exchanged vows with former Meath GAA star Brian Farrell at Virginia Park Lodge in Cavan.

The new mother's calendar has been booming in recent months as she launched her wildly successful BEO health and wellness event, around Ireland.

Aoibhin Garrihy's wedding guest style

"As a freelancer, you have to roll with the punches," she said of her balancing act without any official maternity leave. "The first official job was booked in two weeks after I had her, but it's not nine to five, so people are saying, 'Are you mad? You should take the time off...' but it's only a few hours here and there, and that's what Mom is for, I guess, and John has been great. I'm only doing the odd gig here and there, and it's nice to have balance."

