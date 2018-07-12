What does one wear to an intimate garden party with one of the best dressed women in the world?

Amy Huberman reveals the down-to-earth details behind her luxe gold mini-dress to party with Harry and Meghan

When you're Amy Huberman, often regarded as one of the most stylish women, you borrow a dress from a friend. The award-winning actress (39) was one of a number of people chosen to represent her industry at a party thrown in honour of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the British ambassador's house on Tuesday night - arguably the most exclusive event on this year's social calendar.

Her gold knee length metallic chiffon dress retails for €1,700 under normal circumstances, but she revealed that she borrowed the gúna from a friend, who snapped it up on sale from Donnybrook's upscale Havana boutique.

The look is one of the brand's best-sellers and described as a "slim fit bodice with bust darts is precisely shaped to flatter the figure. 3/4 length semi-sheer sleeves edged with self fabric ruffles."

Brian O'Driscoll and Amy Huberman at the Garden Party for the Royal Visit in Glencairn, the British Ambassador’s Residence

And she took the chance to show off some of her own fashion collaborations, wearing gold hoop earrings from Etsy and a ring by Newbridge Silverware, which she has a jewellery range with, finished off with a pair of open toe heels from her Bourbon Footwear collection.

Huberman has always acknowledged the genuine interest in her clothing options, but previously said she's slightly uncomfortable with the 'style icon' tag.

"I guess I am very into clothes and fashion," she said. "But I wouldn't say it consumes me either. It is a part of who I am because my dad was a fashion designer, so it was always something that was at home when I was growing up.

"Though I like to separate style from glamour: I've never been someone who's into really heavy make-up or very 'done' hair. I try to keep things more sophisticated and simple because that's what I feel comfortable embracing."

Actor Amy Huberman attends a Summer Party at the British Ambassador's residence at Glencairn House, during a visit to Dublin, Ireland, by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The VIP bash, where her husband Brian O'Driscoll was also in attendance, also saw multiple Golden Globe nominee Caitriona Balfe, Irish designer Orla Kiely, former president Mary Robinson and Bressie on the guestlist.

Prince Harry talking with Amy Huberman, Aisling Bea and Lucy Kennedy at the Garden Party in Glencairn

