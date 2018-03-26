Style Fashion Fix

Monday 26 March 2018

Amy Huberman puts her own twist on this shimmering tuxedo dress - and it's only €70

Amy Huberman attends the 2016 IFTA Film & Drama Awards at Mansion House in Dublin
Amy Huberman attends the 2016 IFTA Film & Drama Awards at Mansion House in Dublin
Amy Huberman seen arriving at Day 5 of Wimbledon 2017 on July 7, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)
Amy Huberman in a Zara dress with her in-laws
Amy Huberman and Brian O'Driscoll attend day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 7, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Amy Huberman and Brian O'Driscoll. Picture: Instagram
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Amy Huberman's penchant for high street fashion is part of her enduring appeal.

With Irish designers clamouring to dress her and reap the benefits of 'the Amy effect', you're still more likely to find her shopping for a bargain on Grafton Street than exclusively eyeing up boutiques.

Amy Huberman in a Zara dress with her in-laws
Amy Huberman in a Zara dress with her in-laws

To celebrate husband mother-in-law Geraldine O'Driscoll's birthday over the weekend, the mother-of-two stunned in a shimmering metallic tuxedo dress from Zara, which just landed in stores for €70, finishing off her look with a pair of black strappy heels from her Bourbon Footwear range. 

The O'Driscolls celebrated Brian's mother Ger's 70th birthday with a lavish party at Roundwood House in Co Laois.

Amy's preference for Zara's classically tailored designs at affordable prices are well documented - she wore a €30 pineapple bag to Wimbledon last year. That's our kind of shopper.

Amy Huberman and Brian O'Driscoll. Picture: Instagram
Amy Huberman and Brian O'Driscoll. Picture: Instagram

Online Editors

Related Content

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Independent Style

Also in this section