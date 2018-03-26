Amy Huberman puts her own twist on this shimmering tuxedo dress - and it's only €70
Amy Huberman's penchant for high street fashion is part of her enduring appeal.
With Irish designers clamouring to dress her and reap the benefits of 'the Amy effect', you're still more likely to find her shopping for a bargain on Grafton Street than exclusively eyeing up boutiques.
To celebrate husband mother-in-law Geraldine O'Driscoll's birthday over the weekend, the mother-of-two stunned in a shimmering metallic tuxedo dress from Zara, which just landed in stores for €70, finishing off her look with a pair of black strappy heels from her Bourbon Footwear range.
The O'Driscolls celebrated Brian's mother Ger's 70th birthday with a lavish party at Roundwood House in Co Laois.
Amy's preference for Zara's classically tailored designs at affordable prices are well documented - she wore a €30 pineapple bag to Wimbledon last year. That's our kind of shopper.
Online Editors
