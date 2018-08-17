Style Fashion Fix

Friday 17 August 2018

Amy Huberman masters the transitional dress as she leads the most stylish at the RTÉ launch

Laura Whitmore and Amy Huberman at the RTÉ New Season Launch 2018. Picture: Andres Poveda
Amy Huberman at the RTÉ New Season Launch 2018. Picture: Collins
Anna Geary, Amy Huberman and Jenny Dixon at the RTÉ New Season Launch 2018. Picture: Andres Poveda
Anna Geary and Ryan Tubridy at the RTÉ New Season Launch 2018. Picture: Andres Poveda
Laura Whitmore at the RTÉ New Season Launch 2018. Picture: Andres Poveda
Brendan Courtney, Anna Geary, Dermot Bannon, (front) Doireann Garrihy, Jenny Dixon and Kathryn Thomas at the RTÉ New Season Launch 2018. Picture: Andres Poveda
Pictured at the RTÉ New Season Launch 2018 (Back from left) Kathryn Thomas, Ryan Tubridy, Ray D’Arcy, Rodrigo Ternevoy and Jenny Dixon, Brendan Courtney, Tommy Tiernan, Marty Morrissey, (Front from left) Anna Geary, Laura Whitmore, Amy Huberman, Doireann Garrahy, Dr. Eva Orsmond and Brendan O’Connor. Picture: Andres Poveda
Kathryn Thomas at the RTÉ New Season Launch 2018. Picture: Collins
Amy Huberman at the RTÉ New Season Launch 2018. Picture: Collins
Caitlin McBride

With the summer heatwave nothing but a distant memory, our eyes are fixed forward to the cosy fabrics of autumn, and one woman who mastered the art of transitional dressing is Amy Huberman.

The actress made a rare public appearance on Thursday at the RTÉ New Season Launch to promote her new show Finding Joy, which she also wrote, and brought her usual effervescent style to Montrose. The mother-of-two chose a vintage-hued mini dress from cult British high street brand Rixo London's AW18 collection. The vintage inspired label was established by Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey three years ago, intended to "evoke a wanderlust and free spirit in all our wearers, filling a gap in the contemporary market with easy-to-wear, feminine shapes and high quality materials" and has become a must-buy among celebrities in particular, also counting Holly Willoughby and Sandra Bullock as fans.

Since its launch in Ireland in 2016, it has become a consistent seller at its home in Brown Thomas, Dublin and remains one of her label staples.The tv star was also enjoying the perks of having your own shoe range and wearing a pair of new season 'Siliver Lining' boots from her Bourbon Footwear range, as well as accessories from her eponymous Newbridge Silverware collection.

Yesterday's network launch saw an array of the state broadcaster's best dressed women flock to the studio to promote their latest small screen projects, including new mother Kathryn Thomas in a multi-stripe collared dress, marking her one week anniversary since returning to the airwaves after her maternity leave, signalling her arrival with a bold red lip.

Rising star Doireann Garrihy, who was announced as the new host of the Podge & Rodge revival, also opted for a colourful combination in the form of a Samsøe & Samsøe shift dress from Arnotts, representing the latest Scandi-invasion into Irish women's wardrobes.

Online Editors

