Style Fashion Fix

Tuesday 24 July 2018

A breakdown of Cheryl's Dublin wardrobe - and how to get it for less

Cheryl in Dublin
Cheryl Cole seen leaving the Westbury Hotel in Dublin and jumped into a chauffer driven car. Picture: Cathal Burke / VIPIRELAND.COM
Former Girls Aloud singer Cheryl at Dublin Airport. Photo: John Dardis
Caitlin McBride

Caitlin McBride

Cheryl debuted her new post-split style in Dublin, sending a confident message with her laid-back looks.

Public appearances by the singer are a rarity in recent years and in contrast to the overly preened and ab-baring outfits of the last year, she's adopted a more casual presentation after her split with Liam Payne.

When she touched down in Dublin Airport on Monday afternoon, she opted for a Charlie's Angels-inspired look: a printed Calvin Klein t-shirt with red round neck trim, faded denim flares, a Gucci belt, a black leather jacket and a pair of oversized aviators, with a return to her bouncy full extensions.

Here's where you can get similar looks for non pop-star prices...

DARDIS_CHERYL TWEEDY_ 1131.jpg
Cheryl Tweedy seen walking through Dublin Airport Arrivals Hall. Picture: John Dardis

T-shirt

crainbow t-shirt, 11 at missguided.jpg
Rainbow t-shirt, €11 at Missguided

Jeans

cweekday vice 45.62 at asos.jpg
Flares, €45.62 by Weekday Vice at Asos

Boots

cstretch sock boot 41 boohoo.jpg
Stretch sock boot, €41 at Boohoo.com

Sunglasses

csilver tone aviator river island 22.jpg
Silver tone aviator sunglasses, €22 at River Island

Leather jacket

clittlewoodsireland, 58 v by very.jpg
Leather jacket, €58 by V by Very at Littlewoods Ireland

Cream tote

cH&M shopper, 13.jpg
Oversized shopper tote, €13 at H&M
VIP_CHERYLCOLEEX_05.jpg
For part two of her trip, she was pictured leaving Dublin's Westbury Hotel in a pair of black joggers, an Alexander McQueen 'Bored Stiff' t-shirt, another leather jacket and Balenciaga runners.

T-shirt

ctshirt f&f, 15.jpg
Graphic t-shirt, €15 by F&F at Tesco

Joggers

cblack-slim-leg-joggers, 12.99 at New Look.jpg
Slim leg joggers, €12.99 at New Look

Leather jacket

cAviator jacket, 105 at pLT.jpg
Aviator leather jacket, €105 at PrettyLittleThing.com

Runners

cknit runners 18 penneys.jpg
Knit runners, €18 at Penneys

Online Editors

