A breakdown of Cheryl's Dublin wardrobe - and how to get it for less
Cheryl debuted her new post-split style in Dublin, sending a confident message with her laid-back looks.
Public appearances by the singer are a rarity in recent years and in contrast to the overly preened and ab-baring outfits of the last year, she's adopted a more casual presentation after her split with Liam Payne.
When she touched down in Dublin Airport on Monday afternoon, she opted for a Charlie's Angels-inspired look: a printed Calvin Klein t-shirt with red round neck trim, faded denim flares, a Gucci belt, a black leather jacket and a pair of oversized aviators, with a return to her bouncy full extensions.
Here's where you can get similar looks for non pop-star prices...
For part two of her trip, she was pictured leaving Dublin's Westbury Hotel in a pair of black joggers, an Alexander McQueen 'Bored Stiff' t-shirt, another leather jacket and Balenciaga runners.
