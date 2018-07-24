Cheryl debuted her new post-split style in Dublin, sending a confident message with her laid-back looks.

A breakdown of Cheryl's Dublin wardrobe - and how to get it for less

Public appearances by the singer are a rarity in recent years and in contrast to the overly preened and ab-baring outfits of the last year, she's adopted a more casual presentation after her split with Liam Payne.

When she touched down in Dublin Airport on Monday afternoon, she opted for a Charlie's Angels-inspired look: a printed Calvin Klein t-shirt with red round neck trim, faded denim flares, a Gucci belt, a black leather jacket and a pair of oversized aviators, with a return to her bouncy full extensions.

Here's where you can get similar looks for non pop-star prices...

Cheryl Tweedy seen walking through Dublin Airport Arrivals Hall. Picture: John Dardis

T-shirt

Rainbow t-shirt, €11 at Missguided

Jeans

Flares, €45.62 by Weekday Vice at Asos

Boots

Stretch sock boot, €41 at Boohoo.com

Sunglasses

Silver tone aviator sunglasses, €22 at River Island

Leather jacket

Leather jacket, €58 by V by Very at Littlewoods Ireland

Cream tote

Oversized shopper tote, €13 at H&M

Cheryl Cole seen leaving the Westbury Hotel in Dublin and jumped into a chauffer driven car. Picture: Cathal Burke / VIPIRELAND.COM

For part two of her trip, she was pictured leaving Dublin's Westbury Hotel in a pair of black joggers, an Alexander McQueen 'Bored Stiff' t-shirt, another leather jacket and Balenciaga runners.

T-shirt

Graphic t-shirt, €15 by F&F at Tesco

Joggers

Slim leg joggers, €12.99 at New Look

Leather jacket

Aviator leather jacket, €105 at PrettyLittleThing.com

Runners

Knit runners, €18 at Penneys

Online Editors