A breakdown of Brigitte Macron's age-defying style during European mini-tour

Brigitte Macron is touring European with her husband, French president Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron (2nd L) and his wife Brigitte (L) pose with President of Finland Sauli Niinisto and his wife Jenni Haukio (R) at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland on August 29, 2018. (Photo by Vesa Moilanen / Lehtikuva / AFP)
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte greet Queen Margrethe of Denmark after a farewell ceremony at the Royal Theatre on August 29, 2018 in Copenhagen. (Photo by Jacques Witt / AFP)
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron (L) arrive for a farewell ceremony on August 29, 2018 at the Royal Theatre in Copenhagen. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)
(L-R) Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark. French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte and Crown Princess Marie of Denmark arrive for a farewell ceremony at the Royal Theatre on August 29, 2018 in Copenhagen. (Photo by Jacques Witt / POOL / AFP)
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte greet wellwishers with Queen Margrethe of Denmark after a farewell ceremony at the Royal Theatre on August 29, 2018 in Copenhagen. (Photo by Jacques Witt / POOL / AFP)
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte arrive for a farewell ceremony at the Royal Theatre on August 29, 2018 in Copenhagen. (Photo by Jacques Witt / POOL / AFP)
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte greet a young boy after a farewell ceremony at the Royal Theatre on August 29, 2018 in Copenhagen. (Photo by Jacques Witt / POOL / AFP)
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and his wife Brigitte say their goodbyes to Crown Princess Marie of Denmark and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark after a farewell ceremony at the Royal Theatre on August 29, 2018 in Copenhagen. (Photo by Jacques Witt / AFP)
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte greet wellwishers with Queen Margrethe of Denmark after a farewell ceremony at the Royal Theatre on August 29, 2018 in Copenhagen. (Photo by Jacques Witt / AFP)
French President Emmanuel Macron (2nd L) and his wife Brigitte (L) stand with President of Finland Sauli Niinisto and his wife Jenni Haukio (R) during the welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland on August 29, 2018. (Photo by Vesa Moilanen / Lehtikuva / AFP)
President of Finland Sauli Niinisto and his wife Jenni Haukio and French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron pose during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland August 29, 2018. Lehtikuva/Vesa Moilanen/Via REUTERS
French President Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte Macron, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, Crown Princess Mary are seen at the Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek museum in Copenhagen, Denmark, August 29, 2018. Ritzau Scanpix/Martin Sylvest via REUTERS
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark (C), Crown Princess Mary (R), Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark (L), French President Emmanuel Macron (2ndL) and wife Brigitte Macron pose upon arrival at the Amalienborg Castle in central Copenhagen on August 28, 2018. (Photo by Tariq Mikkel Khan / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP)
French president's wife Brigitte Macron (R) and Crownprincess Mary of Denmark visit the Rysensteen Highschool in Copenhagen, Denmark, on August 29, 2018. (Photo by Tariq Mikkel Khan / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP)
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark (C), Crown Princess Mary (R), Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark (L), French President Emmanuel Macron (2ndL) and wife Brigitte Macron pose upon arrival at the Amalienborg Castle in central Copenhagen on August 28, 2018. (Photo by Dominique JACOVIDES / POOL / AFP)
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark (C), French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and wife Brigitte Macron pose upon arrival at the Amalienborg Castle in central Copenhagen on August 28, 2018. (Photo by Dominique JACOVIDES / POOL / AFP)
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark (C), Crown Princess Mary (R), Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark (L), French President Emmanuel Macron (2ndL) and wife Brigitte Macron pose upon arrival at the Amalienborg Castle in central Copenhagen on August 28, 2018. (Photo by Dominique JACOVIDES / POOL / AFP)
Crown Princess Mary poses with French President Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte Macron upon arrival at the Amalienborg Castle in central Copenhagen on August 28, 2018. (Photo by Jacques Witt / various sources / AFP)
French President's wife Brigitte Macron (R) arrives with Crown Princess Mary of Denmark at the Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts in Copenhagen, Denmark on on August 28, 2018. (Photo by Jacques Witt / AFP)
French President's wife Brigitte Macron (C) and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark (L) arrive at the Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts in Copenhagen, Denmark on on August 28, 2018. (Photo by Jacques Witt / AFP)
French President's wife Brigitte Macron (R) arrives with Crown Princess Mary of Denmark at the Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts in Copenhagen, Denmark on on August 28, 2018. (Photo by Jacques Witt / AFP)
French President's wife Brigitte Macron (R) arrives with Crown Princess Mary of Denmark at the Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts in Copenhagen, Denmark on on August 28, 2018. (Photo by Jacques Witt / AFP)
French President's wife Brigitte Macron (C) and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark (L) arrive at the Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts in Copenhagen, Denmark on on August 28, 2018. (Photo by Jacques Witt / AFP)
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte arrive for the state dinner at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen on August 28, 2018. (Photo by ludovic MARIN / AFP)
(R-L) Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte arrive for the state dinner at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen on August 28, 2018. (Photo by ludovic MARIN / AFP)
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte attend the state dinner at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen on August 28, 2018. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark and Princess Benedikte of Denmark attend the state dinner at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen on August 28, 2018. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN)
(R-L) Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte, and Prince Joachim of Denmark welecome guests arriving for the state dinner at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen on August 28, 2018. (Photo by ludovic MARIN / AFP)
(R-L) Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark welecome guests arriving for the state dinner at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen on August 28, 2018. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)
Queen Margrethe of Denmark arrives together with French President Emmanuel Macron and Frist Lady Brigitte Macron to the State Banquet at Christiansborg Castle, in Copenhagen, Denmark, August 28, 2018. Keld Navntoft/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
French President Macron's wife Brigitte arrives for the state dinner at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen on August 28, 2018. (Photo by ludovic MARIN / AFP)
A breakdown of Brigitte Macron's age-defying style during European mini-tour
French first lady Brigitte Macron is in the middle of a dazzling display of dresses as she enjoys a state sponsored mini-tour of Europe.
The 65-year-old and her husband, president Emmanual Macron, are in the midst of a four-day trip to Denmark and Finland, where they are meeting royals and heads of state in an attempt to strengthen French relationships within the European Union. As she touched down in Copenhagen on Tuesday, she was greeted by Crown Prince Frederik and his wife Crown Princess Mary, a style icon in her own right, sporting the first of five inspiring ensembles over the course of 48 hours.
First, there was the red crepe shift dress and matching overcoat at Amalienborg Castle, followed by a dazzling white Louis Vuitton gown with shimmering metallic detail for a state dinner at Christiansborg Palace, before two more outfit changes on Wednesday.
French President Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte Macron, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, Crown Princess Mary are seen at the Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek museum in Copenhagen, Denmark, August 29, 2018. Ritzau Scanpix/Martin Sylvest via REUTERS
While touring the Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek museum in Copenhagen, it was a rust coloured skirt suit with biker jacket that balanced Mary's more conservative caped dress by Stella McCartney. And for their goodbyes, Brigitte returned to her trademark white, this time a collared '60s inspired number.
Afterwards, the French first couple touched down in Helsinki yesterday to meet Finnish president Sauli Niinisto and his wife Jenni Haukio, and Brigitte's opted for a significantly more modest touch - a silk navy midi dress with collar detail, injecting some of her trademark joie de vivre into her sombre ensemble with an embellished gold heel on her Christian Louboutin pumps.
Brigitte's penchant for French fashion house Louis Vuitton is well documented and she wears the brand nearly exclusively, both at home and while representing her country abroad.
President of Finland Sauli Niinisto and his wife Jenni Haukio and French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron pose during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland August 29, 2018. Lehtikuva/Vesa Moilanen/Via REUTERS
