A breakdown of Brigitte Macron's age-defying style during European mini-tour

French first lady Brigitte Macron is in the middle of a dazzling display of dresses as she enjoys a state sponsored mini-tour of Europe.

French first lady Brigitte Macron is in the middle of a dazzling display of dresses as she enjoys a state sponsored mini-tour of Europe.

The 65-year-old and her husband, president Emmanual Macron, are in the midst of a four-day trip to Denmark and Finland, where they are meeting royals and heads of state in an attempt to strengthen French relationships within the European Union. As she touched down in Copenhagen on Tuesday, she was greeted by Crown Prince Frederik and his wife Crown Princess Mary, a style icon in her own right, sporting the first of five inspiring ensembles over the course of 48 hours.

First, there was the red crepe shift dress and matching overcoat at Amalienborg Castle, followed by a dazzling white Louis Vuitton gown with shimmering metallic detail for a state dinner at Christiansborg Palace, before two more outfit changes on Wednesday.

French President Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte Macron, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, Crown Princess Mary are seen at the Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek museum in Copenhagen, Denmark, August 29, 2018. Ritzau Scanpix/Martin Sylvest via REUTERS

While touring the Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek museum in Copenhagen, it was a rust coloured skirt suit with biker jacket that balanced Mary's more conservative caped dress by Stella McCartney. And for their goodbyes, Brigitte returned to her trademark white, this time a collared '60s inspired number.

Afterwards, the French first couple touched down in Helsinki yesterday to meet Finnish president Sauli Niinisto and his wife Jenni Haukio, and Brigitte's opted for a significantly more modest touch - a silk navy midi dress with collar detail, injecting some of her trademark joie de vivre into her sombre ensemble with an embellished gold heel on her Christian Louboutin pumps.

Brigitte's penchant for French fashion house Louis Vuitton is well documented and she wears the brand nearly exclusively, both at home and while representing her country abroad.

President of Finland Sauli Niinisto and his wife Jenni Haukio and French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron pose during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland August 29, 2018. Lehtikuva/Vesa Moilanen/Via REUTERS

Online Editors