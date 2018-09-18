22 Best and Worst Dressed at the Emmys

BEST: Jessica Biel
She may have lost on a statue for The Sinner, but she was easily best dressed on the night in this Ralph & Russo gown.
BEST: Keri Russell
She made one hell of a splash in this Zuhair Murad dress for her last appearance with The Americans.
BEST: Penelope Cruz
A white feathered tiered Chanel gown that is quite possible only Penelope Cruz could pull off.
BEST: Sandra Oh
Oh my! The tv veteran looks sensational in a plunging Ralph & Russo number.
WORST: Tracee Ellis Ross
Love Tracee Ellis Ross and her commitment to risk-taking in a very dramatic Valentino, but there's no situation where this dress comes out on top.
WORST: Natasha Lyonne
The OINTB star's red lace gown looks like she bought it from a dodgy website she found through Instagram.
WORST: Scarlett Johansson
Less is more and this whole look is much too much.
WORST: Michelle Dockery
A powder blue tulle gown with multi-colour floral appliqué isn't exactly a winning combination.
WORST: Tina Fey
Normally Tina nails her effortlessly elegant red carpet style, but this Elie Saab gown is too busy.
BEST: Ellie Kemper
The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star is a vision in this peach J.Mendel gown.
BEST: Mandy Moore
Once again, Mandy knocks it out of the park, this time in a shimmering Rodarte number.
BEST: Sarah Paulson
A beautiful gown, a beautiful fit on a beautiful actress makes for a winning formula.
WORST: Alison Brie
Cut-outs have no place in dresses outside of Ocean Beach Club.
BEST: Thandie Newton
Thandie won an Emmy last night, cursed and did so looking like a queen in this dramatic Brandon Maxwell number - she should be a prerequisite at every awards ceremony from now on.
WORST: Dakota Fanning
The colour beautifully complements her skin tone, but the material is too heavy and is just missing something.
BEST: Claire Foy
Every time I look at this dress more, I appreciate the structure of simplicity.
BEST: Vanessa Kirby
The Crown co-stars went for similar palettes lsat night, but Vanessa's curve hugging Tom Ford is on another level of Old Hollywood sex appeal.
BEST: Emilia Clarke
The Game of Thrones actress is as charming and chic as ever in Christian Dior Haute Couture.
BEST: Gwendoline Christie
This might be the best look Gwendoline has worn (yet), which is no easy feat when you're married to a world renowned designer.
BEST: Allison Janney
Stop the lights, Janney is rounding off her impeccable 2018 awards season with a drop dead gorgeous purple sequin caped dress that shouldn't work, but she pulls off with aplomb.
WORST: Louise Roe
The British tv presenter made an odd choice with this strapless striped gown which does nothing except distract everyone's eyes.
WORST: Kristen Cavallari
Seriously, that hair is something else.
Online Editors