22 Best and Worst Dressed at the Emmys

BEST: Jessica Biel

Lead actress in a limited series or movie nominee Jessica Biel arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

She may have lost on a statue for The Sinner, but she was easily best dressed on the night in this Ralph & Russo gown.

BEST: Keri Russell

Keri Russell (L) and Matthew Rhys attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

She made one hell of a splash in this Zuhair Murad dress for her last appearance with The Americans.

BEST: Penelope Cruz

Supporting actress in a limited series or movie nominee Penelope Cruz poses in the press room during the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

A white feathered tiered Chanel gown that is quite possible only Penelope Cruz could pull off.

BEST: Sandra Oh

Lead actress in a drama series nominee Sandra Oh arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

Oh my! The tv veteran looks sensational in a plunging Ralph & Russo number.

WORST: Tracee Ellis Ross

Lead actress in a comedy series nominee Tracee Ellis Ross arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

Love Tracee Ellis Ross and her commitment to risk-taking in a very dramatic Valentino, but there's no situation where this dress comes out on top.

WORST: Natasha Lyonne

Natasha Lyonne attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The OINTB star's red lace gown looks like she bought it from a dodgy website she found through Instagram.

WORST: Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson attends Audi at The 70th Annual Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Audi)

Less is more and this whole look is much too much.

WORST: Michelle Dockery

Lead actress in a limited series or movie nominee Michelle Dockery arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

A powder blue tulle gown with multi-colour floral appliqué isn't exactly a winning combination.

WORST: Tina Fey

Actress Tina Fey arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

Normally Tina nails her effortlessly elegant red carpet style, but this Elie Saab gown is too busy.

BEST: Ellie Kemper

Ellie Kemper arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star is a vision in this peach J.Mendel gown.

BEST: Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

Once again, Mandy knocks it out of the park, this time in a shimmering Rodarte number.

BEST: Sarah Paulson

Lead actress in a limited series or movie nominee Sarah Paulson arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

A beautiful gown, a beautiful fit on a beautiful actress makes for a winning formula.

WORST: Alison Brie

Alison Brie attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Cut-outs have no place in dresses outside of Ocean Beach Club.

BEST: Thandie Newton

Supporting actress in a drama series nominee Thandie Newton arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

Thandie won an Emmy last night, cursed and did so looking like a queen in this dramatic Brandon Maxwell number - she should be a prerequisite at every awards ceremony from now on.

WORST: Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

The colour beautifully complements her skin tone, but the material is too heavy and is just missing something.

BEST: Claire Foy

Claire Foy attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Every time I look at this dress more, I appreciate the structure of simplicity.

BEST: Vanessa Kirby

Vanessa Kirby attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The Crown co-stars went for similar palettes lsat night, but Vanessa's curve hugging Tom Ford is on another level of Old Hollywood sex appeal.

BEST: Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Game of Thrones actress is as charming and chic as ever in Christian Dior Haute Couture.

BEST: Gwendoline Christie

Gwendoline Christie attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

This might be the best look Gwendoline has worn (yet), which is no easy feat when you're married to a world renowned designer.

BEST: Allison Janney

Allison Janney attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Stop the lights, Janney is rounding off her impeccable 2018 awards season with a drop dead gorgeous purple sequin caped dress that shouldn't work, but she pulls off with aplomb.

WORST: Louise Roe

Presenter Louise Roe attends the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

The British tv presenter made an odd choice with this strapless striped gown which does nothing except distract everyone's eyes.

WORST: Kristen Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Seriously, that hair is something else.

Online Editors