Style Fashion Fix

Tuesday 18 September 2018

22 Best and Worst Dressed at the Emmys

(L to R) Jessica Biel, Tracee Ellis Ross, Mandy Moore, Michelly Dockery and Keri Russell at the 2018 Emmys
(L to R) Jessica Biel, Tracee Ellis Ross, Mandy Moore, Michelly Dockery and Keri Russell at the 2018 Emmys
Supporting actress in a limited series or movie nominee Penelope Cruz poses in the press room during the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Supporting actress in a limited series or movie nominee Penelope Cruz poses in the press room during the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Alison Brie arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Supporting actress in a drama series nominee Thandie Newton arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Lead actress in a limited series or movie nominee Sarah Paulson arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Supporting actress in a drama series nominee Vanessa Kirby arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Lead actress in a drama series nominee Claire Foy and Supporting actor in a drama series nominee Matt Smith arrive for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Model Chrissy Teigen arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Lead actress in a drama series nominee Keri Russell arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Lead actress in a drama series nominee Keri Russell arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Emilia Clarke arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Lead actress in a comedy series nominee Tracee Ellis Ross arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Lead actress in a comedy series nominee Tracee Ellis Ross arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Sarah Silverman arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Lead actress in a drama series nominee Sandra Oh arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Actress Joey King arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Actress Joey King arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Actress Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armissen arrive for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Lead actress in a limited series or movie nominee Jessica Biel arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Lead actress in a limited series or movie nominee Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake arrive for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Lead actress in a limited series or movie nominee Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Lead actress in a limited series or movie nominee Michelle Dockery arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Actress Tina Fey arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Actress Mandy Moore arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Mandy Moore arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Ellie Kemper arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Ellie Kemper arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Scarlett Johansson arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Scarlett Johansson arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Dakota Fanning arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost arrive for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Supporting actress in a comedy series nominee Kate McKinnon arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Zuri Hall arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Natasha Lyonne (L) and Fred Armisen attend the 2018 Netflix Emmy After-Party at NeueHouse Hollywood on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)
Emilia Clarke attends IMDb LIVE After The Emmys 2018 on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)
Keri Russell (L) and Matthew Rhys attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Thandie Newton, winner of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for 'Westworld', attends IMDb LIVE After The Emmys 2018 on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost arrives at the 70th Emmy Awards on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 70th Emmy Awards on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Mandy Moore arrives at the 70th Emmy Awards on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Jessica Biel arrives at the 70th Emmy Awards on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Alison Brie arrives at the 70th Emmy Awards on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Taraji P. Henson attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Chrissy Teigen (L) and John Legend speak onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Kate McKinnon (L) and Aidy Bryant attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Millie Bobby Brown attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Chrissy Teigen attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Sandra Oh attends Audi at The 70th Annual Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Audi)
Molly McNearney (L) and Jimmy Kimmel attend Audi at The 70th Annual Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Audi)
William H. Macy (R) and Felicity Huffman attend Audi at The 70th Annual Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Audi)
Matt Smith (L) and Claire Foy attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Scarlett Johansson attends Audi at The 70th Annual Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Audi)
Jessica Biel (L) and Justin Timberlake attend Audi at The 70th Annual Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Audi)
Actor Zuri Hall attends the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)
Yara Shahidi attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Chrissy Teigen attends the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)
Elisabeth Moss attends the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)
Matt Smith (L) and Claire Foy walk onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Natasha Lyonne attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Claire Foy attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Claire Foy attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Chrissy Teigen attend John Legend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Chrissy Teigen attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Elisabeth Moss attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Penélope Cruz attends the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)
Thandie Newton attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Alison Brie attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Connie Britton attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Kirsten Dunst attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Jesse Plemons (L) and Kirsten Dunst attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Alison Brie attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Mandy Moore attends the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)
Thandie Newton attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Thandie Newton attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Peter Dinklage (L) and Erica Schmidt attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Vanessa Kirby attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Hilaria Baldwin (L) and Alec Baldwin attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Jimmy Kimmel (L) and Molly McNearney attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman attend Backstage Creations Giving Suite At The 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for Backstage Creations)
Emilia Clarke attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Emilia Clarke attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Keri Russell attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Jessica Biel attends the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)
Emilia Clarke attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Sarah Silverman attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Amanda Peet attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Allison Janney attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Judith Light attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Gwendoline Christie attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Jessica Biel (L) and Justin Timberlake attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Michelle Dockery attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Michelle Wolf attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Felicity Huffman (L) and William H. Macy attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Felicity Huffman (L) and William H. Macy attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Presenter Louise Roe attends the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)
Natalia Dyer attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Heidi Klum (L) and Tom Kaulit attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Kristen Bell attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Kristin Cavallari attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Ellie Kemper attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Scarlett Johansson attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Scarlett Johansson attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Heidi Klum attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Heidi Klum attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
akota Fanning attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Scarlett Johansson (L) and Colin Jost attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Caitlin McBride

Caitlin McBride

Who wore what to the 2018 Emmys.

BEST: Jessica Biel

AFP_1967VC.jpg
Lead actress in a limited series or movie nominee Jessica Biel arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

She may have lost on a statue for The Sinner, but she was easily best dressed on the night in this Ralph & Russo gown.

BEST: Keri Russell

1035234136.jpg
Keri Russell (L) and Matthew Rhys attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

She made one hell of a splash in this Zuhair Murad dress for her last appearance with The Americans.

BEST: Penelope Cruz

AFP_1972MO.jpg
Supporting actress in a limited series or movie nominee Penelope Cruz poses in the press room during the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

A white feathered tiered Chanel gown that is quite possible only Penelope Cruz could pull off.

BEST: Sandra Oh

AFP_19688F.jpg
Lead actress in a drama series nominee Sandra Oh arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

Oh my! The tv veteran looks sensational in a plunging Ralph & Russo number.

WORST: Tracee Ellis Ross

AFP_1968B5.jpg
Lead actress in a comedy series nominee Tracee Ellis Ross arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

Love Tracee Ellis Ross and her commitment to risk-taking in a very dramatic Valentino, but there's no situation where this dress comes out on top.

WORST: Natasha Lyonne

1035132686.jpg
Natasha Lyonne attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The OINTB star's red lace gown looks like she bought it from a dodgy website she found through Instagram.

WORST: Scarlett Johansson

1035133414.jpg
Scarlett Johansson attends Audi at The 70th Annual Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Audi)

Less is more and this whole look is much too much.

WORST: Michelle Dockery

AFP_1967H7.jpg
Lead actress in a limited series or movie nominee Michelle Dockery arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

A powder blue tulle gown with multi-colour floral appliqué isn't exactly a winning combination.

WORST: Tina Fey

AFP_1967AD (2).jpg
Actress Tina Fey arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

Normally Tina nails her effortlessly elegant red carpet style, but this Elie Saab gown is too busy.

BEST: Ellie Kemper

AFP_1966Q2.jpg
Ellie Kemper arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star is a vision in this peach J.Mendel gown.

BEST: Mandy Moore

AFP_19678D.jpg
Mandy Moore arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

Once again, Mandy knocks it out of the park, this time in a shimmering Rodarte number.

BEST: Sarah Paulson

AFP_19691R.jpg
Lead actress in a limited series or movie nominee Sarah Paulson arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

A beautiful gown, a beautiful fit on a beautiful actress makes for a winning formula.

WORST: Alison Brie

1035132020.jpg
Alison Brie attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Cut-outs have no place in dresses outside of Ocean Beach Club.

BEST: Thandie Newton

AFP_19696G.jpg
Supporting actress in a drama series nominee Thandie Newton arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

Thandie won an Emmy last night, cursed and did so looking like a queen in this dramatic Brandon Maxwell number - she should be a prerequisite at every awards ceremony from now on.

WORST: Dakota Fanning

AFP_1966GR.jpg
Dakota Fanning arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

The colour beautifully complements her skin tone, but the material is too heavy and is just missing something.

BEST: Claire Foy

1035132430.jpg
Claire Foy attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Every time I look at this dress more, I appreciate the structure of simplicity.

BEST: Vanessa Kirby

1035122652.jpg
Vanessa Kirby attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The Crown co-stars went for similar palettes lsat night, but Vanessa's curve hugging Tom Ford is on another level of Old Hollywood sex appeal.

BEST: Emilia Clarke

1035122170.jpg
Emilia Clarke attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Game of Thrones actress is as charming and chic as ever in Christian Dior Haute Couture.

BEST: Gwendoline Christie

1035120222.jpg
Gwendoline Christie attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
 

This might be the best look Gwendoline has worn (yet), which is no easy feat when you're married to a world renowned designer.

BEST: Allison Janney

1035120758.jpg
Allison Janney attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Stop the lights, Janney is rounding off her impeccable 2018 awards season with a drop dead gorgeous purple sequin caped dress that shouldn't work, but she pulls off with aplomb.

WORST: Louise Roe

1035110472.jpg
Presenter Louise Roe attends the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

The British tv presenter made an odd choice with this strapless striped gown which does nothing except distract everyone's eyes.

WORST: Kristen Cavallari

1035092454.jpg
Kristin Cavallari attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Seriously, that hair is something else.

Online Editors

Related Content

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Independent Style

Also in this section