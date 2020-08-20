Fashion faux pas: A lack of self-belief is killing M&S

Last week, on holiday with a group of friends aged 15 to 84, I asked the stylish octogenarian what she thought of M&S. "The problem," she replied sadly, "is that it's so often frumpy, shapeless and the fabrics are poor quality." There was no point asking the millennials. They don't shop there, even though they might like the underwear. There are just too many other places to browse.

When a senior citizen tells you you're not stylish or modern enough, you've got problems. When 15 to 25-year-olds are oblivious to your existence, you're in crisis territory - a fact confirmed yesterday with the announcement it is to cut 7,000 UK jobs on top of the 950 already announced last month.

"The biggest frustration working with M&S," a fashion consultant told me years ago (let's not forget, the company has been in difficulties since the start of this century), "is that they try to cater for everyone. That might have worked in the 70s, but it's insane when there's far more choice available. They need to stop trying to appeal to every age group."

Self-evidently, you can't please everyone all the time. But dismissing a brand because it aims to serve a wide age span seems a fundamental misinterpretation of what appealing to multi-generations means. If you're a passionate photographer, it doesn't matter whether you're 19 or 90. A Leica lens still holds as a gold standard.

There's a cross-generational bridge for those who love style or fashion too. Zara, for instance, makes shoppers, regardless of their income and age - there are plenty of 60 and 70-year-olds who regularly shop there - feel fashionable and stylish. This summer, particularly, it has demonstrated that mass fashion doesn't have to mean shoddy fabrics, excelling with lovely summer tops and dresses in cottons and linens.

What does shopping for clothes at M&S make you feel? Loyal? Dogged? Both of those. I can generally find something satisfying among its cashmere, linen, leather gloves and beanie hats. More importantly for its bottom line, so, previously, has Holly Willoughby, a paid ambassador in 2018. But it takes time and a sharp eye to scroll through its website sorting the wheat from the chaff.

What shopping at M&S doesn't make you feel is aspirational. It's not that there is no decent merchandise - one of its downfalls is its uninspiring photography. The perception of patchy quality that echoes in so many reviews on the M&S website is another. You can slash prices as much as you want, but for some customers, they will never be low enough. Far better to focus, as it traditionally did, on quality and flair.

True, M&S is a considerably more comfortable experience than Penneys. But shrewdly, Penneys - or Primark, as it is known elsewhere - has made the scrum an emblem of its popularity. Primarketeers identify as a tribe of take-no-prisoners bargain hunters.

That tribal allegiance is crucial and brands don't win it by being apologetic. The real problem with M&S is that it suffers from a crippling lack of self-belief, and has done since around 2001, when its ever-reliable annual increase in profits began to dip.

You can see that in its dithering: one year engaging in a race to the bottom to compete with Penneys' prices, then attempting to position itself as a fashion Mecca, but without the je ne sais quoi of Zara. It's the Sam Smith of the once proud high street - great back catalogue, steeped in good intentions, but lost.

Year after year, the cumulative effect of this has seen its quality plummet, its fabrics, once a byword for longevity, and its fashion lurch from garish trends to items that look as though they were designed by committee in order to appeal to customers who only buy clothes when they absolutely have to.

It wasn't always like this. When it launched its womenswear in 1936, it hired a team of Parisian designers to oversee it. Hard though it may be for today's thirtysomethings to compute, M&S was, for decades, a reassuring hallmark of understated, well-designed, well-made classics. It was never groovy, hip or cool. Nor did it try to be. It was the place you went when you grew up and developed some discerning antennae for quality and timelessness.

For half a century or so, it was a destination for beautiful wool coats - cheaper than Jaeger but probably just as good - classic skirts that looked more expensive than they were (not that it was obsessed with being cheap then, so much as value for money). Well-dressed working women relied on M&S for all their basics and more.

There are still savvy shoppers, whose wardrobes are dotted with machine washable pinafore maxis, belted shirt dresses and skirts with pleats that look as fresh as they did when they were put out on the shop floor 30 years ago. The fabrics and patterns were bold and fitted beautifully, because the design team understood that no trend, however 'happening', works unless it's cut from a decent block.

It's no coincidence that the old St Michael label (abandoned in 2000), is highly sought after on eBay.

There's still huge affection for this 136-year-old brand. Erin O'Connor, the aristocratic-looking Anglo-Irish model born in the UK's West Midlands told me all the O'Connors dreamed of shopping in M&S, "but it was far too upmarket, except for very special occasions". Later she became one of their faces - along with Twiggy, Helena Christensen, Amber Valletta and various other supermodels.

Presumably the intention behind this oddly disparate mix - the girl next door Twiggy and the ethereal-looking Valletta - was to show that M&S appealed to broad tastes. But instead, in another sign of confused hedge betting, Twiggy looked like someone from a catalogue while Valletta was lit like a shoot from 90s American Harper's Bazaar.

Back in 1996, when I worked on Vogue, my assistant, Plum Sykes (who went on to be a glamorous US Voguette) returned from her lunch in a fabulous grey wool princess line coat. Knowing her salary, I was pretty sure she hadn't just splurged in Prada, but assumed the brand had gifted it to her. "Nope. M&S," she said proudly.

Those were the days - when M&S's design team wasn't chasing poly-blend leopard prints, but discreet gems that would become backbones of the wardrobe. In 2000, Autograph was launched in collaboration with a team of well-known British fashion designers, including Betty Jackson and Julien Macdonald - some better than others at intuiting what would appeal to an M&S woman.

Eventually, Autograph morphed into an upmarket line of Joseph-like investment pieces. Autograph's initial prices proved too high for something that was perceived to be a chain store product (even though it was only available in a few dozen flagships), and it was Per Una that became more financially successful. But it was Autograph that served as a flag waver for what M&S could do. I still treasure its last great hit - the 2012 suede tan A-line skirt, which while it wasn't cheap at £299, was still excellent value for the quality and design.

M&S has had other hits since then. That pink coat which sold and sold (lovely style, nasty fabric as it turns out), the sell-out collection that Alexa Chung designed, predicated on its archives, with its standout trench and pie-crust blouse, almost anything Holly Willoughby wore, the Rosie Huntington-Whiteley lingerie line (although am I the only one who finds it impossible sourcing comfortable, no VPL knickers that aren't thongs, in M&S?).

I will never give up on M&S, because it always yields a few gems, but until it becomes as focused in its fashion offer as it is with its food, I'm not sure the same is true of my daughters.

