Even on occasions when she could not be heard, Queen Elizabeth II let her fashion choices do the talking

SHE was no slave to fashion, but Queen Elizabeth liked to dress with a message. Over her 70-year reign, the British monarch had astute eye for sartorial diplomacy.

There was subtle messaging in her royal working ward- robe. This was often evident, from her enthusiasm for bold and brave colours to her choice of clothes and brooches as a gesture of diplomacy.

A glittering harp brooch in Ireland, a maple leaf brooch in Canada – the queen made a point of wearing colours and symbols associated with the host country.

When she visited Ireland in May 2011, her pitch-perfect choices – from arriving at Baldonnel wearing a green outfit – contributed to the success of the trip and the public’s immensely warm reaction to her.

The queen also wore green the following year on her visit to Northern Ireland.

I vividly remember the loud gasp of admiration when the 85-year-old stepped out on to the cobbled courtyard at Dublin Castle for the state dinner.

That was the moment we saw her full-length evening dress, which took inspiration from Ireland.

It featured 2,091 hand-sewn embroidered shamrock motifs across the bodice and sleeves. She wore a tiara that was a gift from “the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland” to her grandmother, Queen Mary, in 1893.

Over the years, a team of trusted designers were tasked with looking after the queen’s style, from Norman Hartnell and Hardy Amies to Ian Thomas and Stewart Parvin.

However, her biggest fashion asset in recent years was undoubtedly her savvy personal assistant and subsequent dress designer, Angela Kelly.

A Liverpudlian of Irish descent, Ms Kelly – a crane driver’s daughter from a working-class background – had considerable influence on the queen’s style, helping her to ditch dowdy while also staying appropriate to her age and role.

Ms Kelly worked for the queen for 28 years. Organising her wardrobe and designing her clothes, she got the proportions just right for the petite monarch.

There was a bond of trust between the two women. Ms Kelly convinced the queen to wear a hat backwards in Kuala Lumpur in 1998.

During lockdown, she was part of the queen’s bubble, cut the monarch’s hair and even broke in her new shoes for her. Handy that both women took size four.

In her book, The Other Side of the Coin, Ms Kelly shared insights into the queen’s wardrobe. She outlined how the monarch could have up to five outfit changes in a day. Clothes were worn two or three times before they were modified.

There was much comment about whether the queen was making a political statement for the state opening of parliament following the Brexit vote.

She stepped out in a periwinkle blue coat and blue hat with yellow flowers in the two colours of the European Union flag.

Was it on purpose? Ms Kelly, who was appointed curator of the queen’s wardrobe, says no, she simply liked that colour combination.

While the outdoor-loving monarch may not have been a natural clothes horse, she became a clever communicator through the realm of fashion, introducing different textures and embellishments.

She knew that if she could not be heard, she needed to be seen, and insisted that the brims on her colourful hats were never too wide to ensure people could see her.

Irish hat designer Philip Treacy, from Co Galway, acknowledged in 2018 that the queen’s constant use of hats had single-handedly saved the millinery industry in Britain.

Over the years, she was not afraid to take risks. There was the famous pink hat from her silver jubilee year in 1977, featuring 25 bell-shaped hanging flowers to symbolise her quarter-century on the throne.

It caused lots of comment, not all positive. If her granddaughter-in-law Kate Middleton – the new Princess of Wales – wore it today, one suspects it would receive much better press and be praised for its playfulness.

Her shortest ever hemline appeared in 1969 for the investiture of her son, Charles, as Prince of Wales.

In later years, her hemlines were weighted to ensure no awkward moments getting out of cars.

She was rarely without her Launer London top-handle bags, which were almost as faithful a companion as her corgis.

However, friends and family acknowledge that the queen was perhaps happiest outdoors in her Barbour jacket, tartan skirt and a Hermes scarf, knotted on her chin.

In recent years, her scarf collection included some quirky blooms. These were sent to her by designer Richard Quinn, who had the distinction of winning the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design in 2018.

After the queen commented on his scarves with their signature saturated blooms, Quinn made some bespoke ones for her and sent them to Buckingham Palace.

Over the years, the queen’s outfits were chronicled in detail for millions of royal watchers.

There was a harlequin-print sequinned number for the Royal Variety Performance in Birmingham in 1999, which looked very loud compared with her usual wardrobe preferences.

The queen was never as daring with her appearance as her younger sister, Princess Margaret, but they shared some common ground on matters relating to fashion.

You can tell a lot about the queen by focusing on her choice of brooches for occasions.

She got to see the best of Irish fashion at an event held in the Convention Centre

She chose to wear the romantic True Lovers Knot brooch at the wedding of her grandson William to Kate in 2011.

For her annual Christmas Day address last year – eight months after the death of her husband, Prince Philip – she wore the same sapphire chrysanthemum brooch she had worn in their engagement portrait in 1947.

Ever practical, the queen displayed a savvy sense of sustainability for years, from rewearing outfits to modifying them afterwards for further use.

It is likely she got great joy from her granddaughter, Princess Beatrice, borrowing one of her Norman Hartnell gowns for her marriage to Edoardo Mapelli at Windsor Castle in July 2020.

In post-war Britain, the queen had to use ration coupons to order the ivory silk satin for her wedding dress. As a gesture, the government ‘gifted’ her an extra 200 coupons.

The dress Beatrice chose from her grandmother’s wardrobe was an ivory peau de soie taffeta dress with geometric embellished bodice.

It was the very same dress the queen had worn to the premiere of Lawrence of Arabia in London in 1962.

Whatever about the popularity of shows such as The Crown – which has heaped a new level of curiosity on the British royal family – the reaction to Princess Beatrice’s dress was enormous.

This vintage recycling from Granny’s wardrobe opened the eyes of a whole new generation of fashion fans to the incredible personal style the queen possessed.

During her visit to Ireland 11 years ago, she got to see the best of Irish fashion at an event held in the Convention Centre.

She saw clothes by designer John Rocha, who was presented with a CBE in 2002 for services to the world of fashion.

Dubliner Paul Costelloe, who has been a consistent favourite with the royals ever since Princess Diana wore his Irish linen in the 1980s, also showed at the event.