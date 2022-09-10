| 11.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Even on occasions when she could not be heard, Queen Elizabeth II let her fashion choices do the talking

The monarch got her message across with subtle wardrobe choices, as seen during her historic visit to Ireland in 2011

Queen Elizabeth with President Mary McAleese at Dublin Castle in 2011. The queen wore an evening gown featuring 2,091 hand-sewn embroidered shamrock motifs. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand
File photo dated 19/5/2011 of Queen Elizabeth II with Jonny Murtagh during a visit to the Irish National Stud, one of Ireland's top horsebreeding centres, near Dublin, Co Kildare. Horses, like dogs, were the Queen's lifelong love and she had an incredible knowledge of breeding and bloodlines. Whether it was racing thoroughbreds or ponies, she showed an unfailing interest. Issue date: Thursday September 8, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story DEATH Queen Horses. Photo credit should read: John Stillwell/PA Wire Expand
Queen Elizabeth co-ordinated in mint green and a Simone Mirman hat at Royal Ascot in 1973. Photo: Tim Graham Expand
WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 01: Queen Elizabeth II With Two Of Her Corgis In The Grounds Of Windsor Castle (exact Date Not Certain). (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images) Expand
Queen Elizabeth at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May 2015. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Expand

Close

Queen Elizabeth with President Mary McAleese at Dublin Castle in 2011. The queen wore an evening gown featuring 2,091 hand-sewn embroidered shamrock motifs. Photo: Frank McGrath

Queen Elizabeth with President Mary McAleese at Dublin Castle in 2011. The queen wore an evening gown featuring 2,091 hand-sewn embroidered shamrock motifs. Photo: Frank McGrath

File photo dated 19/5/2011 of Queen Elizabeth II with Jonny Murtagh during a visit to the Irish National Stud, one of Ireland's top horsebreeding centres, near Dublin, Co Kildare. Horses, like dogs, were the Queen's lifelong love and she had an incredible knowledge of breeding and bloodlines. Whether it was racing thoroughbreds or ponies, she showed an unfailing interest. Issue date: Thursday September 8, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story DEATH Queen Horses. Photo credit should read: John Stillwell/PA Wire

File photo dated 19/5/2011 of Queen Elizabeth II with Jonny Murtagh during a visit to the Irish National Stud, one of Ireland's top horsebreeding centres, near Dublin, Co Kildare. Horses, like dogs, were the Queen's lifelong love and she had an incredible knowledge of breeding and bloodlines. Whether it was racing thoroughbreds or ponies, she showed an unfailing interest. Issue date: Thursday September 8, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story DEATH Queen Horses. Photo credit should read: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Queen Elizabeth co-ordinated in mint green and a Simone Mirman hat at Royal Ascot in 1973. Photo: Tim Graham

Queen Elizabeth co-ordinated in mint green and a Simone Mirman hat at Royal Ascot in 1973. Photo: Tim Graham

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 01: Queen Elizabeth II With Two Of Her Corgis In The Grounds Of Windsor Castle (exact Date Not Certain). (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 01: Queen Elizabeth II With Two Of Her Corgis In The Grounds Of Windsor Castle (exact Date Not Certain). (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May 2015. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May 2015. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

/

Queen Elizabeth with President Mary McAleese at Dublin Castle in 2011. The queen wore an evening gown featuring 2,091 hand-sewn embroidered shamrock motifs. Photo: Frank McGrath

Bairbre Power Twitter Email

SHE was no slave to fashion, but Queen Elizabeth liked to dress with a message. Over her 70-year reign, the British monarch had astute eye for sartorial diplomacy.

There was subtle messaging in her royal working ward- robe. This was often evident, from her enthusiasm for bold and brave colours to her choice of clothes and brooches as a gesture of diplomacy.

Related topics

More On Queen Elizabeth II

Most Watched

Privacy