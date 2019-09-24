Emmys 2019 fashion: The best of the red carpet rule-breakers

There were many beautiful, unfussy dresses, such as Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton or Patricia Arquette's crisp white floor-length gown. But as shows such as Game of Thrones and Pose push the boundaries of what modern television can do, so too do their stars on the red carpet. It can be as dramatic as Billy Porter, who made history as the first openly gay black man to win Lead Actor in a Drama Series, and stepped on stage in a winning outfit of pinstriped Michael Kors suit adorned with 130,000 crystals, peep-toe platform boots and a larger-than-life asymmetrical cowboy hat by Stephen Jones.

Ozark star and Emmy nominee combined a one-shoulder dress with black trousers (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Nathalie Emmanuel joined her Game Of Thrones co-stars at the Emmys (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Mandy Moore arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Mj Rodriguez turned heads at the 71st Emmy Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jameela Jamil defied what she described as 'severe gastritis' to attend the Emmys (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Emmy nominee Laverne Cox, the first trans performer to be nominated in an acting category, was among the stars on the purple carpet (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Sharon Osbourne wore an all-black ensemble at the 71st Emmy Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Kelly Osbourne arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) The Marvelous Mrs Maisel star Alex Borstein dedicated her Emmy Award win to her Holocaust survivor grandmother (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) When They See Us star Jharrel Jerome paid tribute to the "exonerated five" as he won his first Emmy Award (Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images) Actress Michelle Williams made an impassioned plea for gender pay equality as she accepted an award at the Emmys (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Michelle Williams used her Emmys acceptance speech to demand gender pay equality (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Emmy-winner Jodie Comer admitted she left her parents at home because she never expected her name to be called (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) A jubilant Phoebe Waller-Bridge holds an Emmy (Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images) Phoebe Waller-Bridge, winner of the awards for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series, outstanding comedy series, and outstanding writing for a comedy series for Fleabag (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) The cast and crew of Game of Thrones after picking up the best drama Emmy (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Peter Dinklage, winner of the awards for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series and outstanding drama series for Game of Thrones (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Elsewhere, stars took a more subtle yet still subversive approach to getting dressed. There was Kerry Washington in sequinned Alexandre Vauthier trousers and a crisp white button-down - a silhouette rarely seen on women at the Emmys - and Ava DuVernay, who brought the exonerated Central Park Five as her dates, looking totally at ease in a typically modest Reem Akra gown with long sleeves, mock turtleneck and (shockingly!) pockets.

For women, pockets have become political: men get to have large, practical pockets, while women, if they have any at all, have small, barely usable ones. Not anymore: see Russian Doll's Greta Lee, hands thrust in the pockets of her iridescent green Christopher John Rogers skirt, or Emilia Clarke, whose plunging Valentino gown came equipped with pockets, too.

Fashion rules seem particularly arbitrary and archaic in 2019 - namely, the old dictums on colour combinations that dismissed pink and red as a faux-pas for so many years. On Sunday night, it was the hottest palette on the purple carpet: Marisa Tomei, Taraji P Henson, Susan Kelechi Watson and Zoe Kazan all took on variations of the look, but it was Mandy Moore who truly mastered it in Brandon Maxwell's vivid hues.

The weather in Los Angeles was sweltering, yet Kendall Jenner didn't break a sweat in her figure-hugging Richard Quinn dress and latex poloneck. It was a surprising turn from the reality star, who tends to prefer conventionally sexy outfits.

Gwendoline Christie, meanwhile, brought a moment of fantasy to the red carpet in a richly embroidered Gucci gown, dressed like the second coming of Christ. It was gloriously over the top and unlike anything else on the night, reminding everyone that the Game of Thrones actress, who submitted herself for an Emmy after the network HBO decided not to, is determined to do things her own way.

