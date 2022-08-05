| 10.2°C Dublin

Designer Richard Malone fashions a tribute to sculptor Alberto Giacometti and his grandmother

Richard Malone, who is artist in residence for the National Gallery of Ireland's 'Giacometti: From Life' exhibition, with pieces from &lsquo;Knot, Bind, Gesture, Bend&rsquo;. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Bairbre Power Twitter Email

“I was very conscious of being in a gallery which is traditionally dead artists and works protected in glass cases so I wanted to animate the space.”

You cannot accuse fashion designer and artist Richard Malone of not being productive.

