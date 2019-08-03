Darren Kennedy: The denim trend is a retro nod to '80s style

Better make yours an acid-wash pair. The 1980s style was back on the catwalks in what felt like a retro throwback. Proenza Schouler went all in on the trend with roomy flared trousers and an oversized denim shirt, both in a light tie-dye wash. The design duo also showcased a giant denim bag; one that could potentially become a hit among street-style stars.

At Dior, there were wearable acid-wash denim jackets to go with all the pretty frocks. Ripped skinnies also stormed the catwalk at Balmain, alongside Olivier Rousteing's usual glam bodycon dresses. Isabel Marant went full '80s disco with her models too, pairing denim boiler suits and mini dresses with white leather, diamantes and a big attitude. The cool kids will likely flock to labels like Off-White and Alexander Wang for their take on sleeveless vests and hot pants.

Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson gave a new meaning to the term ‘tennis whites’ at Wimbledon. The actress opted to go the preppy route in a trouser suit by Polo Ralph Lauren. Adding an oversized striped shirt, skinny black leather belt and Western-inspired shoes made for a winning look.

One for the boys

Nuxe after-sun lotion

I laughed when I read that actor Chris Hemsworth said he had gotten into trouble when he unknowingly slathered his wife's pricey Crème de la Mer all over his sunburned body. Men, don't ever make this blunder, or it may be the last thing you do! If you do burn, make sure you've a fast-working aftersun on hand to treat your skin. This refreshing option from Nuxe soothes and moisturises, while prolonging the life of your tan.

After-Sun Lotion, Nuxe, €19.95 at cloud10beauty.com

Top Tip

Channel the vibes at Isabel Marant's hit runway show by teaming a baggy pair of acid-wash jeans with a fitted white top and metallic accessories. Her combination of vintage-style denim with rhinestone belts, silver stilettos and diamante chandelier earrings was to die for.

Wish list

You've probably seen it all over Instagram. Kitri, at Brown Thomas, is the label of the moment.

Lenora dress, €152

