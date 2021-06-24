| 16.7°C Dublin

Cyber fashion: Where ‘digital clothes’ sell for thousands

Luxury labels are cashing in on virtual garments as the lines between reality and fantasy blur

A digital design by Tribute. Photo: Tribute Expand
The Roblox Gucci bag Expand
The Fabricant&rsquo;s multi-coloured shoe was developed in partnership with footwear brand Buffalo London. Photo: Instagram/The Fabricant Expand
The Fabricant creates clothing to be worn in the digital world Expand

Laura Onita

A price tag of £2,800 for a Gucci handbag is not uncommon. A recent transaction, however, has thrust the luxury fashion house into the limelight.

A digital version of its Dionysus bag sold on Roblox, an online gaming platform, for about $4,115 (£2,973) — more than the price of the physical item.

Gucci is not alone in blurring the lines between reality and fantasy. During the pandemic, most fashion brands were forced to resort to films or virtual catwalk shows to display their latest creations. Balenciaga’s Fall 2021 collection, for example, was presented in a playable video game.

