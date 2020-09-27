Creatures of comfort

There is a reason why, several weeks into Covid-19 lockdown, half of us began baking banana bread, while the other half took up tending to sourdough. In the face of a world that suddenly seemed utterly uncontrollable, we craved comfort. And we found it in small domestic details, as these provided the sense there were some things over which we could still exercise some sort of control.

As we face into a winter that at times appears destined to be dauntingly bleak, finding small ways to bring controllable comfort to our lives feels more important than ever. It's probably this need that is responsible for the huge surge that Arnotts Senior Womenswear Buyer Mary Claffey tells me she is seeing in sales of knitwear early into the autumn-winter season.

"Knitwear in all its various forms is key, whether that's a big oversized fleece, or cosy, relaxed comfort cardis," Mary says. "The sweater is still very important, and that granny-look cardigan; it's softer, a little bit more chic."

As someone who has worked from home for years, I can assure you that knitwear is the fundamental building block of your wfh uniform, affording, as it does, the pleasure of wrapping yourself, duvet-like, in various soft, comforting layers - something that working from an open-plan office would possibly preclude.

Expand Close Blazer, €269.95, Marc O’Polo; dress, €229, Jigsaw; shoes, €175, Paul Green; earrings (not seen), €130, Inner Island; necklace, €175, Scribble & Stone; belt, €59, Ralph Lauren; socks, €16, Falke / Facebook

Blazer, €269.95, Marc O'Polo; dress, €229, Jigsaw; shoes, €175, Paul Green; earrings (not seen), €130, Inner Island; necklace, €175, Scribble & Stone; belt, €59, Ralph Lauren; socks, €16, Falke

"With working from home becoming the new norm, we did see a big trend towards easy-to-wear clothing and silhouettes, but not really sacrificing on style either," Mary says. Gone, for now, are the days when we required an outfit that took us from office to bar, she points out. Now, she says, the priority is "clothes that you could really wear from sofa to street. We've seen a big change in buyer behaviour towards that. I think what's key is more versatile clothing. Culottes in denim or corduroy, with fitted-style shirts and knits, have become huge for us."

Covid-19 is rendering us trend-agnostic, a process many of us, with a growing interest in sustainability, had already engaged with.

Now, customers are more interested in what Mary describes as "pieces with a sense of longevity. A lot of suppliers are revisiting their archives for inspiration. It's about respecting the past. It ties in with that sustainability customer, who maybe wants to buy an heirloom piece that she will hand down to her daughter. We've seen a big movement towards that."

Comfort can also be found in the pick-me-up quality of clothes. This season's Arnotts collection is full of beautiful fabrics - jacquards, metallics, geometric prints to be mixed with checks. There are voluminous blouses, oversized shoulder details, a soft retro feel in boot-cut jeans, and midi skirts and dresses.

"It's great to see an appetite for the newness. Are we a little bit tired of our track bottoms and our leggings?" Mary says.

These are clothes that will bring a little joy to our lives.

Expand Close Sweater, €149, Samsoe & Samsoe; trousers, €130, Day Birger et Mikkelsen; trainers (not in shot), €85, Tommy Jeans; earrings (not seen), €145, Inner Island / Facebook

Sweater, €149, Samsoe & Samsoe; trousers, €130, Day Birger et Mikkelsen; trainers (not in shot), €85, Tommy Jeans; earrings (not seen), €145, Inner Island

Photography by Eilish McCormick

Styling by Aisling Farinella

Words by Liadán Hynes

Sunday Independent