Cheryl returns to star-studded L'Oreal catwalk alongside Dame Helen Mirren, Eva Longoria, Geri Horner

Cheryl has made her return to the catwalk as part of the L'Oreal Paris Le Défilé show at Paris Fashion Week on Saturday.

The 36-year-old singe rand brand ambassador walked the runway in a leather mini dress with thigh high boots.

French cosmetic giant L’Oreal took over the city’s historic Mint building for a show featuring a battalion of celebrity ambassadors.

Among the celebrity models were Helen Mirren, Geri Horner, and Eva Longoria (see slideshow above for runway shots).

It was L’Oreal’s third such fashion show, but critics labelled it less ambitious than last year’s edition which took place on the Seine River, or the one staged in the centre of the Champs-Elysees that literally stopped traffic in 2017.

Eva Longoria, centre, was joined on stage by her young son following the show (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Nonetheless, the stars, who also included singer Camila Cabello and actress Amber Heard, energised spectators at the evening show as they showcased a collection of carefully crafted looks.

The event was used to launch L’Oreal’s Ready To Wear Spring-Summer 2020 collection, with each model dressed in a variety of styles that harked from design houses which included AMI, Balmain, Dries Van Noten, Elie Saab and Giambattista Valli.

PA Media