Cheryl returns to star-studded L'Oreal catwalk alongside Dame Helen Mirren, Eva Longoria, Geri Horner

British singer Cheryl presents a creation for L'Oreal during the Women's Spring-Summer 2020 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show at the Monnaie de Paris, in Paris on September 28, 2019. (Photo by Lucas BARIOULET / AFP)LUCAS BARIOULET/AFP/Getty Images
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 28: Cheryl walks the runway during the "Le Defile L'Oreal Paris" Show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - (From 2ndL) US actress Andie MacDowell, British singer Cheryl, Cuban-US singer Camilla Cabello, British actress Helen Mirren, British singer Geri Horner, US actres Amber Heard, Dutch model Doutzen Kroes and Ethiopian model Liya Kebede present creations for L'Oreal during the Women's Spring-Summer 2020 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show at the Monnaie de Paris, in Paris on September 28, 2019. (Photo by Lucas BARIOULET / AFP)LUCAS BARIOULET/AFP/Getty Images
Eva Longoria, centre, was joined on stage by her young son following the show (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Actress Dame Helen Mirren wore a flowing gown for her turn on the catwalk (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
TOPSHOT - British actress Helen Mirren presents a creation for L'Oreal during the Women's Spring-Summer 2020 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show at the Monnaie de Paris, in Paris on September 28, 2019. (Photo by Lucas BARIOULET / AFP)LUCAS BARIOULET/AFP/Getty Images
TOPSHOT - US actress Eva Longoria presents a creation for L'Oreal during the Women's Spring-Summer 2020 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show at the Monnaie de Paris, in Paris on September 28, 2019. (Photo by Lucas BARIOULET / AFP)LUCAS BARIOULET/AFP/Getty Images
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 28: Iskra Lawrence walks the runway during the "Le Defile L'Oreal Paris" Show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 28: Naomi Campbell (R) attends the "Le Defile L'Oreal Paris" show as part of Paris Fashion Week At Monnaie de Paris on September 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 28: Geri Halliwell walks the runway during the "Le Defile L'Oreal Paris" Show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 28: Camila Cabello walks the runway during the "Le Defile L'Oreal Paris" Show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Cheryl returns to star-studded L'Oreal catwalk alongside Dame Helen Mirren, Eva Longoria, Geri Horner
Cheryl has made her return to the catwalk as part of the L'Oreal Paris Le Défilé show at Paris Fashion Week on Saturday.
The 36-year-old singe rand brand ambassador walked the runway in a leather mini dress with thigh high boots.
French cosmetic giant L’Oreal took over the city’s historic Mint building for a show featuring a battalion of celebrity ambassadors.
Among the celebrity models were Helen Mirren, Geri Horner, and Eva Longoria (see slideshow above for runway shots).
It was L’Oreal’s third such fashion show, but critics labelled it less ambitious than last year’s edition which took place on the Seine River, or the one staged in the centre of the Champs-Elysees that literally stopped traffic in 2017.
Nonetheless, the stars, who also included singer Camila Cabello and actress Amber Heard, energised spectators at the evening show as they showcased a collection of carefully crafted looks.
The event was used to launch L’Oreal’s Ready To Wear Spring-Summer 2020 collection, with each model dressed in a variety of styles that harked from design houses which included AMI, Balmain, Dries Van Noten, Elie Saab and Giambattista Valli.
