Saturday 28 September 2019

Breath of fresh air: first look at Monsoon's new season collection

 

‘Taylor Teddy’ blue double-breasted coat with tortoiseshell-effect button, €132, also available in rust red; ‘Alyssa Zebra’ jacquard midi dress in duck egg with pretty cuff details, €84
‘Bertie’ all-in-one denim boilersuit with classic tan stitching, zip front, belted waistband and neat collar, €94; ‘Stella’ striped polo, €46; ‘Cindy’ croc-effect faux leather ankle boot in burgundy, €66
‘Nola’ split cuff camel jumper, €64, in store November
‘Rosalie’ fit and flare black wool blend coat, €200; ‘Alexandra’ jumper in grey marl, €64; ‘Mabel’ marble print pleated skirt with elasticated waist, €64
'Dhalia' duvet black coat, €132, also available in grey; 'Tessa' fit and flare knit dress, €94
Bairbre Power

The high street is a tough retail fashion landscape but sometimes long-established brands like Monsoon have the power to surprise.

Our fashion editor takes a look at their latest collection, which mixes easy-wearing casualwear with timeless wardrobe classics

