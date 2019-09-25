Passing the windows of United Colors of Benetton, if you thought their latest collection was particularly colourful this season, there is a reason.

Brand nostalgia, Snoopy and sheep all combine in new Benetton collection

Designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac has a long distingushed career spanning design, painting and street art and his arty circle of friends runs like a who's who from Andy Warhol to Keith Haring and Lady Gaga.

Debuting in the fashion world in 1968, last October Jean-Charles was appointed artistic director of Benetton's menswear and womenswear collections.

For AW19, he has come up trumps with a number of gender fluid coats and each piece is linked by colour whether its workwear or disco pieces.

A clever parachute coat comes with two handy two straps inside so, come festival time, you can wear it hanging off your shoulders like a backpack or maybe use it more immediately if this confusing three-seasons-in-a-day weather continues.

There's a striking, if somewhat pricey, limited-edition knit jacket costing €1,469 which comes in pique stitch with fur stitch sheep in rainbow colours.

Sheep feature big time in the collection along with the brand's logo, Snoopy, Charlie Brown's pet beagle in the comic strip, Peanuts and Mickey Mouse is in the mix too.

The brand has 11 stores in Ireland and adding a little canine glamour to the new season photoshoot outside their flagship store in the Stephen's Green Centre was Oscar, the red setter.

