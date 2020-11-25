| 6.7°C Dublin

Black Friday bargains: Festive fashion deals from our favourite Irish shops

Cocoa Cashmere&rsquo;s colour-blocked cashmere mock neck jumper (down from €300 to €225) from ErreEsse.ie Expand

Meadhbh McGrath

Black Friday takes a different shape this year, with online offers replacing in-store deals and many shops eschewing the traditional deep discounts after a turbulent few months. Some Irish retailers are ditching Black Friday altogether for Green Friday, where, instead of reducing prices for shoppers, they’ll donate that portion of sales to a local charity.

While many high-street brands are slashing prices by up to 70pc, small businesses often can’t afford such drastic discounts, but there are still great deals to be found from a number of Irish brands. Donegal department store McElhinneys.com has 50pc off much of its range, with particularly attractive offers on outerwear and nightwear, while Portlaoise boutique ErreEsse.ie has a 25pc-off sale including gorgeous knitwear such as Cocoa Cashmere’s colour-blocked cashmere mock neck jumper (down from €300 to €225) in warm autumnal shades of red, purple and brown, or check out the Vilagallo Isabella shirt (down from €106.50 to €79.88), with its playful embroidered collar — perfect for virtual festive gatherings.

Longford’s Fabiani.ie has reductions of up to 50pc off online, including cult brands like LA cool girl staple Anine Bing’s everyday Sonya jeans (down from €249 to €174.30) and the hugely sought-after quilted Billie coat from Scandi label Stand Studio (down from €349 to €279.30).

