Black Friday bargains: Festive fashion deals from our favourite Irish shops

Black Friday takes a different shape this year, with online offers replacing in-store deals and many shops eschewing the traditional deep discounts after a turbulent few months. Some Irish retailers are ditching Black Friday altogether for Green Friday, where, instead of reducing prices for shoppers, they’ll donate that portion of sales to a local charity.

While many high-street brands are slashing prices by up to 70pc, small businesses often can’t afford such drastic discounts, but there are still great deals to be found from a number of Irish brands. Donegal department store McElhinneys.com has 50pc off much of its range, with particularly attractive offers on outerwear and nightwear, while Portlaoise boutique ErreEsse.ie has a 25pc-off sale including gorgeous knitwear such as Cocoa Cashmere’s colour-blocked cashmere mock neck jumper (down from €300 to €225) in warm autumnal shades of red, purple and brown, or check out the Vilagallo Isabella shirt (down from €106.50 to €79.88), with its playful embroidered collar — perfect for virtual festive gatherings.

Longford’s Fabiani.ie has reductions of up to 50pc off online, including cult brands like LA cool girl staple Anine Bing’s everyday Sonya jeans (down from €249 to €174.30) and the hugely sought-after quilted Billie coat from Scandi label Stand Studio (down from €349 to €279.30).

Expand Close Anine Bing’s everyday Sonya jeans (down from €249 to €174.30) from Fabiani.ie / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Anine Bing’s everyday Sonya jeans (down from €249 to €174.30) from Fabiani.ie Cork jeweller Mairead deBláca is offering 40pc off orders from Friday through Monday using the code BlackFriday2020 upon checkout from MaireaddeBlacaJewellery.com. All of her jewellery is made in Ireland, and the range features items in gold and silver that would make a fabulous treat for yourself or a gift for a loved one, especially the gorgeous star necklace, circle drop earrings and landscape cufflinks. Expand Close Star necklace (€65.40 down from €109) from MaireaddeBlacaJewellery.com / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Star necklace (€65.40 down from €109) from MaireaddeBlacaJewellery.com If you plan to spend the rest of the season hibernating, stock up on the lovely pyjamas from Naas-based brand Moon + Mellow at BrownThomas.com, with 30pc off the leopard print shorts set (down from €170 to €136) and the pretty pink jellyfish pyjamas (down from €190 to €152). Expand Close Leopard print shorts set (down from €170 to €136) at BrownThomas.com / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Leopard print shorts set (down from €170 to €136) at BrownThomas.com Black Friday is a brilliant opportunity to get a bargain on high-end designer pieces, and there’s no better place to get luxury deals than Net-a-Porter.com, which is offering up to 50pc off its seasonal edit. It includes beautiful pieces by Simone Rocha, such as the bow-detail shirt (down from €450 to €315) and dramatic pearl drop earrings (down from €355 to €248.50), two wonderful additions to your Zoom-ready wardrobe. Expand Close Simone Rocha bow-detail shirt (down from €450 to €315) from Net-a-Porter.com / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Simone Rocha bow-detail shirt (down from €450 to €315) from Net-a-Porter.com Those looking forward to getting dressed up this festive season should head to partywear favourite Rixo.co.uk, which has 30pc off its printed dresses, tops and skirts. The separates in particular will come in handy this year, thanks to the relaxed fit with just the right amount of glitz — take a look at the blouson sleeve top with gold stars (down from €230 to €160) or the silver sequin stripe skirt (down from €275 to €192), which will look great with a jumper and trainers. Expand Close Blouson sleeve top with gold stars (down from €230 to €160) from Rixo.co.uk / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Blouson sleeve top with gold stars (down from €230 to €160) from Rixo.co.uk Expand Close Midi dress (€115.50 down from €165) from KitriStudio.eu / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Midi dress (€115.50 down from €165) from KitriStudio.eu Other small retailer sales worth browsing are the hero dresses from KitriStudio.eu, the sculptural handbags at DanseLente.com, and hosiery from Heist-Studios.com, purveyor of the best tights you’ll ever wear — even if €24 still seems a bit steep for one pair, they’ll last far longer (and be far more comfortable) than a cheap multipack from a fast-fashion store. Expand Close Croc bag (€169.58 down from €340) from DanseLente.com / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Croc bag (€169.58 down from €340) from DanseLente.com Expand Close Arnotts.ie’s mega sale boasts covetable boots, like Carvela’s studded Chelsea boots (down from €205 to €125) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Arnotts.ie’s mega sale boasts covetable boots, like Carvela’s studded Chelsea boots (down from €205 to €125) Elsewhere on the high street, Arnotts.ie’s mega sale boasts covetable boots, like Carvela’s studded Chelsea boots (down from €205 to €125), while MarksandSpencer.ie has 30pc off selected womenswear, such as the belted longline coats in creamy caramel or rich herringbone (down from €140 to €98), ideal for crisp winter walks. Expand Close Belted longline coat in creamy caramel (down from €140 to €98) from MarksandSpencer.ie / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Belted longline coat in creamy caramel (down from €140 to €98) from MarksandSpencer.ie Read More