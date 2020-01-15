Back to the future - a new decade with nods to 70s and 80s

The floaty romance of the incoming new season designer buys at Brown Thomas was perfectly enunciated against the angular, brutal architecture of the Douglas Hyde Gallery at Trinity College yesterday.

In the centre, two peaked puddles of imported sand - there was even a sand man with a little brush and shovel to monitor any escaping grains - and the sandy pyramids formed sculptural walkways through which the models passed and showed off what we will be wearing this summer.

Let's start with shorts. Truth is 'short shorts' are going to be huge and SS20 is definitely the season for showing off shapely pins.

Gym bunnies with toned calves and svelte thighs will welcome the cutaway tartan shorts from Khaite. The New York label hit the style zeitgeist when actress Katie Holmes wore its cashmere 'bralette' and cardi and it is just one of the new labels joining the BT brand family this season along with Totême, Rhode, Oscar de la Renta, Retrofête, Solace London and Nanushka, which does vegan 'leather' bags.

We can partly blame Kim Kardashian for the growing fashion fascination with cycling shorts. A hybrid of gymwear-meets-streetwear, women may have been privately sniggering at Mamils - middle aged men in lycra - as they pedalled past, oblivious to the scorn.

However, the fashion gods have decreed that cycling shorts are a feature of the upcoming season and will run all the way from high-end designer apparel all the way to the high street.

You can dial down style anxieties by pairing cycle shorts with a serious high heel or flip the focus and use them to showcase a more powerful silhouette on top, such as Mugler long-line jackets flattering in plain and glam in leopard.

Trousers are having their own moment in the sun too. Sleekly tailored, they are beautifully executed by Victoria Beckham whose spiced-up colours included blues and tan.

Loewe's tailored trousers typify the merits of the 'Clean Future' trend while Bottega Veneta, undoubtedly the accessories brand of the season, delivered puddled hemlines and achingly cool slouchy bags with trademark woven leather finish.

Shelly Corkery, fashion director of the Brown Thomas Group, points to the strengths of "effortless dressing with minimal details, clean lines and a feminine sensibility".

The show opened with a striking sequin floral coat with sumptuous lining from the Belgian designer Dries Van Noten.

Dries collaborated with Christian Lacroix and the two elder statesmen of style used archival fabric and produced wondrous, sustainable pieces which are truly collectors' pieces.

Other highlights from the show included lace from Zimmerman, Prada's modern tailoring and feminine, fluid draping from Roksanda.

Irish Independent