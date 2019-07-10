AW19 fashion trends: Grunge, glamour and the tractor-heeled biker boot

The Examination Hall at Trinity College Dublin has a reputation for drumming up mixed emotions. Fear, exhilaration or simple despair that leaves exam students staring at the stucco ceiling.

Yesterday was most definitely not a day for staring at the ceiling as Brown Thomas unveiled its new season designer collections in the historic venue.

A catwalk presentation of 90 designer looks unfolded on a striking saffron set, revealing clues to incoming trends invading our wardrobes next season.

There's '80s romance with a sequinned snake mini dress from Balmain. Fluid lines were delivered in shades of Ashes of Roses by Dior. Givenchy provided a masterclass in a great tailored trouser suit while Prada explores architectural colour and Roksanda fulfils desires for big skirted, wow gowns.

Shelly Corkery, BT's fashion director, reports how in AW19, femininity has been taken into tougher realms with the "tough love" delivered in dark Gothic shapes with hardware, leather and, let's not forget, the tractor-heeled biker boot.

Exciting new labels in store include Paco Rabanne and 16 Arlington.

