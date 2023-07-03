Anne-Marie Corbett’s passion for fashion comes up trumps at Curragh

Tralee milliner Carol Kennelly designed the striking swirling red crinoline hat

Anne-Marie Corbett in her winning outfit at the Curragh. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

Cork may have lost to Derry in Croke Park, but they won at the Curragh when Anne-Marie Corbett from Mitchelstown clinched the Most Stylish prize at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival.

“I’m usually working on a Sunday, so this is a lovely surprise,’ said Anne-Marie, whose family have restaurants in Charleville and Fermoy.

Her My Fair Lady-inspired hat of swirling red crinoline by milliner Carol Kennelly from Tralee, Co Kerry, featured ivory roses and a sea of billowing red tulle that caught the breeze on the windy plains of Kildare, adding to the drama of the colourful chapeau.

The winner spread her retail love around the country. Her off-the-shoulder, Bardot neckline dress was from Liza Brennan Scanlan’s Phoenix V boutique in Cork city and her diamante buckle shoes were from Promoli shoe shop in Galway. Her pearl orb bag was a gift.

“I’m racing for 19 years. I have a passion for fashion and dressing up and while I’ve been a finalist before at the Curragh, I’ve never won,” said a delighted Anne-Marie who won a VIP trip to Dubai and a pampering stay at the K Club.

Today Anne-Marie starts a job as a special needs assistant at a summer camp in Mitchelstown for primary age children.

In the winner’s enclosure, she posed for photographs with Stuart O’Reilly from Naas, Co Kildare, who won the Most Stylish Man prize with a contemporary take on modern tailoring – twinning his Remus Uomo three-piece check suit with an open neck shirt and his favourite black Doc Marten shoes.

Stuart is just back from travelling in Australia, Malaysia and Japan and wore silver earrings he bought in Japan.

After collecting his prize of a stay at the K Club, he said he now looked forward to getting a job in fashion. He worked in the Brown Thomas’ marketing department before going travelling.

Celebrity judges were RTÉ star Lottie Ryan and choreographer and TV presenter Arthur Gourounlian who chose a theme of ‘playful glamour’.

A special prize was announced by the K Club for nine-year-old Alex Doolan, from Roscommon, whose mum, milliner Laura Hanlon, wore a hat Alex had made with his Lego.

Talk about being upstaged by your son, Laura was beaming like a proud mum as Alex met the judges including Breeda McLoughlin, wife of Colm McLoughlin, Dubai Duty Free’s executive vice-chairman and CEO.